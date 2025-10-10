Gaming on a budget with Lava Play Ultra 5G: Affordable gaming with phone

The Lava Play Ultra 5G is an interesting smartphone that can attract casual and semi-professional gamers because it has gaming-specific features that most of its competitors do not offer in terms of its price category.The Lava Play Ultra 5G is now offering gaming on a budget a serious upgrade. It feels like playing popular games such as BGMI or COD Mobile with no issues to the wallet or lagging and overheating.

The Lava Play Ultra is a device retailed in the price range of Rs13,999 to Rs16,499 and is a combination of performance and a beautiful 6.67-inch AMOLED display which provides sharp image quality and smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This phone is easy to play intensive gaming sessions as compared to most of its competitors because it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and has advanced cooling. And, it will be both quick and durable with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and ad-free Android 15. The Lava Play Ultra 5G is redefining cheap mobile gaming to gamers who wish to enjoy the experience and reliability without breaking the bank. The smartphone will be sold on Amazon only starting on August 25, 2025. Read further to know all details about the phone.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display

The Lava Play Ultra 5G has a 6.67-inch full-HD + AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. This high-tech display technology guarantees the effortless scrolling, the bright colors, and the high quality of the visibility, even in the daylight. Having a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut display, your videos, games and in-app visuals can be seen as real and immersive, giving you a high-end multimedia presentation that is hard to find at this price point.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Quality, High-speed processor MediaTek dimensity 7300

The Lava Play Ultra 5G is supported by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, providing it with extensive multitasking capabilities, smooth gaming, quick app loading, etc. The UFS 3.1 storage is onboard and data access is responsive and fast, but expandable storage (up to 1TB) makes your device future-proof to hold large files and media. This performance hardware ensures that the user is productive and entertained, regardless of whether streaming, gaming or working in the process.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Superior 64MP Sony IMX682 camera

The main camera is a 64MP Sony IMX682 that takes detailed and colourful photos under different lighting conditions and is assisted by the 5MP macro camera which gives shots in close-ups. The sharp 13MP camera deals with front-facing selfies. Photography is also supplemented by such modes as Night Mode, Beauty, HDR, Panorama, and Pro, which guarantee creative flexibility. You can be capturing every day or finding the creative aspect of yourself, and this camera system has continued to deliver quality output to its category.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: High-Capacity 5,000mAh battery and high charging

The Play Ultra 5G has a powerful 5,000mAh battery and supports a fast charge of 33W which helps to assuage the eternal battery life anxiety of power users. Project a talk time of up to 45 hours, more than 500 standby, and rapid top-ups -100 percent recharge in only 83 minutes. This durability translates to a lower battery panic and more time to enjoy your device, therefore it is perfect when traveling or leading a busy life.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Clean Android 15 and long-term updates

Android 15 is users friendly and does not have bloatware. Notably, the customers can enjoy two-year Android updates and three-year security updates. Dust and splash protection (IP64), dual stereo speakers to provide users with the feeling of immersion, premium design (Arctic Frost and Arctic Slate) is the bonus and ensures added confidence and satisfaction on a daily basis.

What makes the Lava Play Ultra 5G different?

AMOLED Display with 120Hz at a Low Cost: Lava Play Ultra 5G has a rich AMOLED display with 120Hz and high brightness (up to 1000 nits) at one of the lowest prices in the target segment, where most phones have LCD screens or less frequent display rates.

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset on 4nm Process: This is an efficient and powerful chipset that guarantees smooth performance, better power management which is not common at this price.

64MP Sony IMX682 Primary Camera: The device has an excellent photo quality because it has a high-quality Sony sensor that is rare to find in inexpensive phones.

33W Fast Charging and 5000mAh battery: A combination of a large battery and fairly fast charge will allow users to spend much time with a short time of charging.

Two years of Android updates and three years of security patches: Android does not assure an equivalent long-term software support and security updates on numerous low-end smartphones.

IP64 Dust and Splash Protection: This degree of ingress protection is not common in most phones below [?]15,000 and gives the phone additional protection.

Stereo Speaker: Budget phones usually have single speakers, Lava Play Ultra 5G can be used to listen to music in Stereo.

The Lava Play Ultra 5G is unique in its feature-packed design - it provides performance, display, camera flexibility, good battery life, and reliable software support. The combination of a relatively balanced 5G phone that does not compromise on any features is a clever choice, and it is further complemented by its affordability.

FAQ’s

Will Lava Play Ultra 5g launch in India on 20 th August?

Lava Play Ultra 5G will be released on August 20.

On August 20, Lava will release a smartphone, Play Ultra 5G, in India. The next smartphone will see Lava venture into the gaming smart phone segment. The smartphone will be launched at 8:00 pm and it will be broadcasted live on the official YouTube channel of the company.

What is the new launch of lava?

According to Beebom Gadgets and Gadgets 360, the most recent products by Lava include the Bold N1 5G, Yuva Smart 2, Play Ultra 5G, and Blaze AMOLED 2, all of which were released in October 2025, and the next device which will be the Shark 2, which is said to launch with a 50-megapixel AI triple rear camera system. Other newer models launched are the Blaze Dragon 5G, Storm and the Bold series earlier in 2025.

Is there any discount on Lava Play Ultra 5g?

Flipkart is offering an instant discount of Rs1000.



