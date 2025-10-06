Get iPhone 17 on Discount: Make this smart move and get the latest iPhone on discount

The 17th generation of iPhone, the latest model that was introduced by Apple during its Awe Dropping event only a month ago is already a part of the news in India. The series includes the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and an all-new iPhone Air. The entry-level iPhone 17 was among the first to make headlines with its high-end features and competitive specifications- most notably, a starting price of Rs 82,900. Now in a refreshing change of direction in the Apple world, the iPhone 17 has been given a cut of more than Rs 5,000, with certain online stores and portals such as Zepto making this luxury device less expensive.

Advertisment

iPhone 17 Discount offers: Details and price drop

Apple is also known to keep their launch pricing on new models months, so the current discount is a massive opportunity to early adopters. The iPhone 17 is now available at as low as Rs 77,829 (with bank offers, like an additional Rs 250 off with an RBL Bank Credit Card on Zepto) which is a direct price-cut of Rs 5,071 over the initial launching price. Various established stores and prominent online shopping sites such as Zepto, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital are offering time-saving deals that feature:

Instant saving of up to Rs 6,000 on select credit cards (ICICI, Axis, SBI, etc.)

Other cashbacks and exchange bonuses up to Rs 7,000.

Free EMI up to 24 months.

Exclusive holiday deals on packages of Apple accessories.





iPhone 17: What has hyped the phone?

The iPhone 17 has a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED large display, with an adaptive 120Hz ProMotion technology that gives it an ultra-smooth viewing experience. It can be fully powered by the state-of-the-art Apple A19 chip on a 3nm process, with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage (maximum). Its camera system is increased significantly with two 48Mp rear and a staggering 18Mp front camera that can record Dolby Vision HDR video. Other highlights include:

Advertisment

iOS 26 out of the box

IP68 water and dust resistant.

Face ID, UWB Gen2 and satellite connection.

3692 mAh battery with wired and MagSafe wireless charges.

iPhone 17 Discount: Discount on Zepto

Open the Zepto website or the app and enter the model of the iPhone 17 you want to buy (e.g., 256GB, 512GB, the colour options).

It is being sold at an approximate price of Rs 78,079 which is lower than the initial price of Rs 82,900- a direct discount of Rs 4,821.

To save even more, use a valid RBL Bank credit card (or any other bank) which will give an extra Rs 250 discount, reducing the end price to Rs 77,829.

Choose the option of fast delivery which offers unconventional doorstep delivery- customers have been reported to receive their device within hours in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru.

If you want to have the phone in your cart, pass through the checkout and use any promotional codes to benefit. Zepto, Blinkit and BigBasket also allow you to scan on daily coupons, bank offers and earn bonus exchange.

How to avail the discount on other platforms?

Customers interested in accessing the best possible offers must:

Shop through sites that provide immediate card offers and plans.

Search for additional exchange bonuses.

Hurry, as the offers are associated with Diwali and festive campaigns and will not last long.

Advertisment

Apple authorised stores, official websites of Apple, Zepto, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other major stores promise to offer it in major cities and deliver online.

The Indian consumers have a rare early opportunity to purchase the Apple latest flagship iPhone 17 at a discount. Better hardware, a huge redesign of the camera, and solid bargain deals make the iPhone 17 the best time to buy.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.