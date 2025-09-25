Apple’s first foldable iPhone 18 with A20 chip: Want to still buy the iPhone 17?

The iPhone 17 models have recently been released to the market, but the technological community is already speculating about the future. There have been reports that Apple has plans to release the first foldable smartphone in 2026 which is likely to be called the iPhone Fold. This product is a risky move by Apple, bringing together innovation and high-end technology in one to provide a new experience to users. Although the iPhone Fold is expected to transform the way Apple treats the mobile devices, the fans would expect the company to make official announcements. With its combination of functionality and class, it may become a new benchmark in the foldable phone industry, a blend of Apple sense of design with the convenience of two displays and long-lasting structure. The iPhone Fold is an innovation and evolution, which promises users with exciting possibilities by 2026.

Why can the iPhone 18 be a better option than iPhone 17?

Larger Screen Real Estate: Foldables will have a big screen when unfolded, which will make browsing, gaming, watching videos, and reading more engaging and enjoyable.

Small Size: Foldable phones can be small when folded into pockets and bags unlike tablets that are big when unfolded, which is why they prove to be the best of both worlds, tablet and phone.

Improved Multitasking: Larger screens enable users to operate the two or more apps alongside each other efficiently, which increases the productivity of work, study, or creative activities.

Multipurpose Usage Modes: Foldable designs are flexible and can be used in phone, mini tablet or even in tent/stand mode to use hands-free during video calls and content consumption.

Unique User Experience: Foldables create new user experiences and new interaction patterns, which promotes innovation and redefines the way people interact with their mobile phones every day.

Future-Ready Technology: Purchasing a foldable phone will equal investing in the frontline of mobile technology and continued additions to durability, application optimisation, and form-factor development.

Foldable iPhone 18: What to expect?

The iPhone Fold is said to have two screens. It will be equipped with a generous 7.8-inch internal display, which will provide a tablet experience, and the outer display will be approximately 5.5 inches, which is useful when it is time to perform quick functions and during one-handed usage. This two-sided arrangement makes the device not only useful but also convenient in size and probably the users who desire to carry more than two devices might find it attractive because of its versatility.

Apple will also address a widespread issue with folding phones: a crease in the center of the screen. The iPhone Fold is supposed to be crease free with a fold resembling a book with its slim profile of 9 to 9.5mm when folded and only 4.5 to 4.8mm when open. This design will deliver a more smooth visual and touch experience, which will be high quality and upscale.

Titanium will be used in the hinge and casing, and it will be focused on the durability of the Apple and a high-end feel. The strength of titanium will cushion the hinge and this will not wear and tear as time goes by so that the foldable design can withstand the daily usage. The use of such quality materials is an indication of the craftsmanship and durability at Apple.

The iPhone Fold may have a two-camera configuration where the main camera is 48MP and the ultra-wide camera is 12MP, and the front camera is appropriate to be used both in a folded and unfolded mode. This implies that the users will still have the photographic features that Apple is renowned for regardless of whether it is in the tablet form or the phone-like manner of folding.

Foldable iPhone 18: Specifications(expected)

Specification Details Display Dual Screens: 7.8-inch inner foldable LTPO OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+; 5.5-inch outer LTPO OLED, 120Hz Fold Mechanism Crease-free, book-style fold; Thickness: ~9 to 9.5mm folded, 4.5 to 4.8mm unfolded Build Material Titanium frame and hinge for durability and lightweight feel Processor Apple A20 chip (rumored, 2nm process technology) Operating System iOS 26 Camera System Quad-camera setup: Two 48MP rear cameras (wide and ultra-wide or telephoto), Front cameras for folded and unfolded usage Biometric Security Side-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor Connectivity 5G (SA/NSA/Sub6), Wi-Fi 6E/7, Bluetooth 5.3, Ultra Wideband (UWB) Storage & RAM Options Expected 256GB / 512GB / 1TB storage; 12GB RAM Battery & Charging Details unclear; expected to support fast charging Weight Estimated below 200 grams Price Around $2,000 (approximately Rs 1,76,000 in India) Expected Launch 2026, likely Q3 or Q4

Foldable iPhone 18: Apple A20 chip

Other than its form factor, the device will operate on the strong A20 chip that will run on iOS 26 and provide easy performance and software optimised to run foldables. Other anticipated features can be seen in the side-mounted touch ID, 5 G connectivity, ProMotion displays to offer smooth images and perhaps premium cost being a flagship.

Apple A20 chip will likely be the one to make major improvements on its predecessors and this is largely attributed to its state of art 2nm manufacturing process by TSMC. This reduced node size enables the chip to be more power efficient and high-speed and may provide up to 15% better performance at 20-30% of the power. This efficiency leap is equivalent to allow the A20 to support even demanding tasks such as AI processing and high-end gaming more efficiently than before and it has a longer battery life on devices.

The other important innovation to the A20 chip is the transition to Wafer-level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) package. It is a process whereby the system on chip and the onboard memory are built on the wafer making the distance between components tremendously shorter. The outcome is the accelerated speed of transferring data, enhanced heat control, and enhanced overall reliability of the performance. It might also result in thinner designs of the devices as the space occupied by the chip and memory reduces. The 2nm process of the A20 is the most vigorous silicon transition that Apple has ever made compared to the 3nm process of the previous chips. This upgrade will probably be added first in more expensive products such as the proposed iPhone Fold and the iPhone 18 Pro-line.

In general, the chipset innovations can help users anticipate faster, cooler, and more efficient smartphones, which will be the basis of adding faster speed, longer battery life, and AI capabilities to Apple 2026 devices.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.