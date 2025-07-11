Google Gemini AI Update: Should Android users be worried about privacy?

The email received by millions of Android smartphone users last week took most of them by surprise when they were informed by Google that there would be a major update to its Gemini AI integration. On July 7, 2025, Google Gemini will start collaborating more closely with some commonly used applications such as Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and Utilities, despite the fact that the Gemini Apps activity is turned off. This is one step in Google's strategy to render AI-enabled smartphones more intelligent and useful, however, it also reveals critical privacy issues of users.
What’s changing with Google Gemini on Android?
In its email message, Google wrote that soon, Gemini will allow you to benefit from its utilisation of Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and Utilities on your phone. Although this offers the potential features that can help you out in terms of reading WhatsApp messages, responding on your behalf, setting up calls and reminders, etc, the ambiguous nature of this has made users suspicious of what kind of data is being retrieved and how it is being saved.
The modernised support page of Google reveals that Gemini apps grant the user direct access to Google AI and that chats are preserved in a user account as long as 72 hours, with or without Gemini Apps activity. So, it turns out that even when you disable activity tracking on Gemini, some of the data you use through this app could still be temporarily retained on Google servers, including possibly sensitive WhatsApp conversations, within 3 days.
Google Gemini AI Update: Why are smartphone users concerned?
AI in smartphones has become a developing tendency, and its users are increasingly using such features as AI chatbots, voice assistants, and smart notifications. Nonetheless, with the increase in penetration of Gemini into everyday use of smartphones, users who care about their privacy are afraid of the possibility of tracking and unauthorized withdrawal of personal messages and call log entries.
Although Google claims that such temporary data storage will ensure the safety and security of Gemini apps, critics indicate that such a practice strips the boundaries between useful AI algorithms and invasive data policies. The general trend foresees very few privacy-related keywords among smartphone users of 2025, and data security being one of the most searched ones, this update has raised concerns in the technological industry.
How to manage or disable Gemini App activity on your Android phone?
If you’re concerned about Gemini’s access to your smartphone data, you have several options to manage or restrict its integration.
To turn off Gemini Apps activity
-
Open the Gemini app on your Android phone.
-
Tap your profile picture in the top-right corner.
-
Select “Gemini Apps Activity.”
-
Toggle the feature off.
Note: Even with this feature turned off, Google will still store your data for up to 72 hours.
To limit Gemini’s access to specific apps
-
Tap your profile picture again in the Gemini app.
-
Click on “Apps.”
-
Select which apps Gemini is allowed to connect with.
To completely disable Gemini
Uninstall or disable the Gemini app from your device settings to stop any tracking or AI-powered interaction.
The future of AI smartphones: Google Gemini AI update
With the increasing levels of AI integration into smartphones, a trend which is observed in Google, companies are attempting to bring a more intelligent, intuitive user experience. Such functions as AI-assisted messages, voice command automation, and contextual help are becoming common features on current Android-based flagship devices. Nevertheless, the compromise between comfort and confidentiality continues to be one of the priorities. The Gemini update at Google shows that there is a necessity to have open data practices and limitations on data privacy, particularly with Google expanding the use of AI as part of the Android smartphone system.
At this point the users are left with some degree of control over the way Gemini engages with their apps but whether it is enough or not is still debatable. With every other internet user trying to find out how to ensure privacy on Android or AI app data security, it is apparent that innovation and the trust in the gadgets will determine the future of AI enabled smartphones.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.