Google Pixel 9a Coming Soon: Everything We Know So Far

Pre-orders for the Pixel 9a will open on March 19 and shipping is planned on March 26. The device is expected to make its formal debut in March 2025. Its much larger 5,100 mAh battery, the largest in a Pixel A series handset, is one of the Google Pixel 9a's best features. For consumers who require a phone that lasts all day, this update guarantees extended battery life without the need for regular charging. Read further to know more details about the Google Pixel 9a.

Advertisment

The expected price of the Google Pixel 9a

According to reports, the Pixel 9a is expected to retail at $499 (about Rs 43,400) in the US for the 128GB model and $599 (around Rs 51,800) for the 256GB model. The 128GB model is expected to cost €549 (about Rs 50,200) in Europe, while the 256GB model will cost €609 (about Rs 55,700). The 128GB model is anticipated to retail for £499 in the UK, while the 256GB model may cost £599.

Why Must Users Purchase It?

Advertisment

The new smartphone has a number of excellent features that make it a good option for consumers. Its 5,100 mAh battery provides long-lasting use without the necessity of constant charging. With the Google Tensor G4 SoC, the phone provides seamless performance for daily use and AI-based operations. The 120 Hz OLED screen offers a bright and smooth viewing experience, which is perfect for gaming and streaming. Although the 48 MP main camera might sound normal, Google's powerful AI processing optimizes photo quality to a great extent. Moreover, the phone guarantees seven years of Android updates, providing extended security and new features. For safeguarding user data, it comes with the Google Titan M2 chip, providing high-end security functionalities.

Expected characteristics for the Google Pixel 9a

The 6.3-inch OLED screen of the Google Pixel 9a will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz, support for HDR10+, and a maximum brightness of 2,700 nits. 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and Google's Tensor G4 chipset will power the device's internal components. It will use UFS 3.1 technology and provide storage capacities of 128GB and 256GB. According to reports, the smartphone would run Android 15 and receive software and security updates for up to seven years.

Advertisment

Specifications

Display:

Size: 6.3 inches

Type: OLED

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Brightness: Up to 2,700 nits for HDR10+ content

Advertisment

Processor:

Google Tensor G4 SoC (slightly underclocked compared to the Pixel 9 series)

RAM and Storage:

Advertisment

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.1

Camera:

Rear: 48 MP primary sensor (down from 64 MP in the Pixel 8a), 13 MP ultra-wide sensor

Front: Not specified in recent leaks

Advertisment

Battery:

Capacity: 5,100 mAh

Charging: 23W wired, 7.5W wireless

Operating System:

Advertisment

Android 15 with seven years of software updates

Security:

Google Titan M2 security chip

Additional Features:

Under-display fingerprint sensor

Wi-Fi 6E

In terms of design, the Pixel 9a will depart from the conventional bar-style design found in earlier versions in favor of a sleeker, flush-back camera module. The camera module will be discreetly incorporated into the body, and the rear panel will have a flat, matte appearance with the Google logo centered. The phone will include two cameras: a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies, a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.