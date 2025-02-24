Google Phone App Update: Android Phone App Gets Smarter!

All, Missed, Contacts, Non-Spam, and Spam are the new tabs at the top of the screen that divide calls into these mentioned categories. Feeling confused? We are talking about the most recent version of the Google Phone app. Google's phone dialer software is getting a minor but helpful update. This will make call history organisation easier. This is a small feature but is extremely useful. Users can now more easily search through their call history, locate missed calls, and filter out spam calls. It was difficult for users to scroll through a single list of calls in the past. The call list will be more organised through this update. Read further to know what can users expect from Google Phone app.
What can users expect from Google Phone app?
This update should improve the calling experience for users. Google had one call list previously. It was difficult for users to use the list efficiently as it needed endless scrolling. But through this update now, convenience will be increased by the new tabs. It will make it simpler to access various call types. Additionally, navigation will be more fluid, enabling users to tap between categories, exactly like on iOS. iOS is relatively easier and Google is following it! Although there isn't yet a particular tab for outgoing calls in the update, this capability might be included in later versions.
About the Update in the Google Phone app: Important information
Call Filters: Users can now sort call history by missed calls, saved contacts, and spam-marked numbers.
Easier Call Management: No need to scroll through long call lists to find important missed calls.
UI Update: A new, taller design following Google’s Material 3 style, similar to Gmail and Sheets.
Availability: Expected to launch first on the Pixel 9 series under the "Recent" tab of the Phone app.
Future Updates: Filtering calls by incoming or outgoing status is not available yet but may be added later.
User Recommendation: Android users should update the Google Phone app to check if these features are available on their devices.
The update is being tested on certain Android phones and every Pixel device right now. There is no release date confirmed for the final release. But as these features are already present in the beta version, the official update is expected to roll out very soon. Google is also enhancing the Phone app with helpful features such as spam protection and caller ID. These features are popular with many users already. The new update to the Google Phone app is majorly for the management of calls. Through enhanced and an intuitive interface, the users can keep their call lists more organized. More convenient features from Google are yet to come as it continues to advance the app.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.