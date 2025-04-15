Google Pixel Watch 4: Everything We Know So Far

After the success of the Pixel Watch 3, Google is expected to launch its next generation Pixel Watch 4 this year. Although the official date has not been revealed yet. The Pixel smartwatch will probably be released alongside the upcoming Pixel 10 series. So we will get to witness two new gadgets on the same day! In this article, we will know about the leaks and rumours so far. Know more about the Google Pixel Watch with valuable new features, design and performance upgrades. With the official release date still not confirmed, there have been leaks and rumours regarding Google Pixel Watch. Read further to know more about the latest Pixel watch.

Pixel Watch 4 Design (Expected)

Google’s smartwatches are known for their round design and the Pixel Watch 4 is likely to stick to the same. However, several changes are expected:

Thinner Bezels:

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) on his account released leaked renders showing that the OnePlus 8 Pro would have a sleeker design with thinner screen bezels for a more immersive display experience.

Thicker Build:

It is rumored to be 14.3mm thick compared to the Pixel Watch 3’s 12.3mm thickness. This might provide room for a larger battery for extended use.

Wireless Charging:

The Pixel Watch 4 may do away with the magnetic charging pins on its back in favor of wireless charging, just like its predecessor.

Size Options:

According to the report, the smartwatch will be available in two sizes—41mm and 45mm, just like the Pixel Watch 3.

Pixel Watch 4: Key Features and Specifications

The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to bring several upgrades while maintaining tight integration with Google’s ecosystem:

Feature Details Processor Likely powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chipset with RISC-V cores. Battery Larger capacity rumored due to thicker design; exact specs unknown. Display Actua Display with peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits for excellent outdoor visibility. Charging Wireless charging support (removal of pogo pins). Health Features Loss of Pulse Detection, continuous body response (cEDA), and skin temperature tracking. Camera Control Use Night Sight for astrophotography and control Pixel smartphone cameras directly from the watch. Google AI Integration Enhanced AI features like Call Screen, Google Maps navigation, and Nest Cam notifications.

Pixel Watch 4: What the Smartwatch Has to Offer

Improved Battery Life:

The thicker build hints at Google making a battery of a larger size with longer usage, an issue that was criticized in the previous generations.

Wireless Charging Convenience:

As a bonus, the switch to wireless charging no longer requires the use of magnetic pins, and offers faster and easier charging.

Advanced Health Tracking:

According to Fitbit patents owned by Google , the watch could then invent new health features such as detecting arterial stiffness or blood pressure monitoring etc.

AI-Powered Ecosystem Integration:

The Pixel Watch 4 will integrate deeper with Google’s ecosystem with features like Call Screen and camera control.

Launch Date

The Pixel 9 series smartphones were launched in August alongside the Pixel Watch 3.

Just as the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to be unveiled during Google’s next Made By Google event in August or October 2025.

Price Expectations

Although the official pricing has not been announced yet, we expect that the Pixel Watch 4 will be priced similarly to the previous model:

41mm Model (Wi-Fi): Around ₹39,900 ($399).

45mm Model (Wi-Fi): Around ₹43,900 ($449).

Conclusion

As we await its official launch later this year alongside the Pixel 10 series smartphones, industry watchers are optimistic about how this smartwatch will compete against rivals like Apple Watch Series X and Samsung Galaxy Watch series in the premium wearable segment. Stay tuned for more updates!



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.