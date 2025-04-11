Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold May Get a Price Cut: Check Quality Before Buying!

Rumors suggest that the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be released soon and that it will be cheaper than its predecessor. On the surface this is good news, but many experts believe the reduced price is because these devices have a few things missing in terms of quality and features. ​Although no specific experts have been mentioned in the sources available so far, several reputable tech publications have previously reported how the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be priced lower than expected, and the related worries about its quality and features. Also, as per Android Headlines, there are no major hardware upgrades. Leaked renders of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold had minimal design changes from Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as pointed out by The Verge. Here are few reasons why the Google latest phone, including the Pixel foldable, might not be the best buy.

Pixel Latest Phone has Weaker Build Quality Compared to Other Fold Phones

The Google fold phones strive to make the users feel premium, but leaks indicate the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may use cheaper materials to reduce costs. The most important part of any foldable phone is the hinge mechanism and it might not be as durable as what you get on competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or OnePlus Open. This pixel smartphone does not offer you a phone that can last for years if you want one.

Feature Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Concerns Price Expected to launch at $1,600 (approx. Rs 1,38,519), $200 less than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Lower price might indicate cheaper materials or reduced quality. Design and Build Retains the design of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with minor adjustments. May not be as durable as competitors like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Hinge Mechanism Similar to previous models, potentially less robust than competitors. Could be less durable and prone to wear over time. Materials Leaks suggest the use of cheaper materials to reduce costs. May not offer the premium feel or longevity expected from a high-end device. Performance Powered by the Tensor G5 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Performance is expected to be strong, but durability concerns remain. Camera System Expected to retain similar camera hardware as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. No significant upgrades in camera capabilities compared to competitors.

This Pixel Smartphone is Thicker and Heavier Design Than Expected

The build of the Pixel latest phone may be bulkier than other premium google fold competitors. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be heavier in the pocket and hand compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is famous for its slimmest design. This can make it uncomfortable to use on a daily basis or for long gaming and reading sessions. The weight could be caused by lower end materials or battery optimization issues. Previous Pixel Fold models have had some users reporting problems with the design, like opening the phone and a crease when opened. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s design is expected to be similar to that of its predecessor, but these issues may continue. Other, more established foldable phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series have evolved their design so you can open them with less visible creases.

The Google Fold Phone has No Major Camera Upgrade

Camera lovers might be disappointed. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is said to feature almost the same camera system as the Pixel Fold from last year. Having become famous for stunning photos in google pixel phones, other folded phones like Honor Magic V2 or Samsung Z Fold series are catching up, having newer, more sophisticated camera sensors, and better zoom. For a google fold phone, the camera tech feels outdated in 2025. Most of the camera hardware of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be retained from its predecessor, with only minor upgrades. The front facing cameras and ultrawide and telephoto lenses are the same as before, but it has a new main sensor borrowed from the Pixel 9a. That means it still doesn’t have the camera quality of other Pixel Pro models like the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL with better camera hardware.

However, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series has usually provided superior camera systems with an optical zoom and better low light capabilities. This might make the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 more appealing to photography enthusiasts.

Feature Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Honor Magic V2 Main Camera 50MP sensor (borrowed from Pixel 9a) 50MP primary sensor with advanced low-light capabilities 54MP primary sensor with larger aperture for better light capture Ultra-Wide Camera 12MP ultra-wide lens (same as Pixel 9 Pro Fold) 12MP ultra-wide lens with improved field of view 50MP ultra-wide lens offering higher resolution Telephoto Camera 48MP telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom 50MP telephoto lens with up to 10x optical zoom 32MP telephoto lens with up to 3.5x optical zoom Front Camera Dual front cameras (9.5MP and 8MP), same as Pixel 9 Pro Fold Single front camera (12MP) with better AI enhancements Single front camera (16MP) Camera Features Retains Google's computational photography strengths but lacks hardware upgrades Advanced AI features, superior optical zoom, and excellent low-light performance High-resolution sensors for detailed shots and better dynamic range Low-Light Performance Decent but limited by smaller sensors Excellent due to larger sensors and advanced processing Strong performance due to larger aperture and improved image processing Video Recording Supports up to 4K recording Supports up to 8K recording Supports up to 4K recording

Lower Display Quality Than Competitors

It’s possible that the Pixel latest phone will have a slightly less bright, less vibrant display. According to reports, Google may cut the peak brightness and refresh rate of the display in order to save costs. Super bright AMOLED panels, adaptive refresh rates, and perfect color accuracy are what Samsung’s foldable phones have compared to those other brands. This pixel smartphone might not give you the content and gaming experience you expect if you’re watching content or gaming.

The Pixel Fold May Come With Slow Software Updates and Fewer Foldable Features

Ironically, a Google phone, previous Pixel Folds had delays in receiving updates and the software experience was not optimized for the foldable form factor. Other brands such as Samsung have better multitasking, app continuity and productivity tools tailored for foldables. If you are investing into a google fold phone, the software experience should be on the cutting edge and right now, it isn’t. The Pixel Fold’s main screen is not compatible with some apps and websites, which can limit its usability. Users of previous models have reported this issue and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might not fully resolve this issue. Other Pixel smartphones such as the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro provide a more seamless software experience than the Pixel Fold without the compatibility issues associated with foldable models.

Feature Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Series Other Pixel Smartphones (e.g., Pixel 10 Pro) Software Updates Updates are often delayed compared to other Pixel devices (e.g., July patch delay for Pixel Fold). Timely updates with optimized software support for foldables. Regular and timely updates without delays. Multitasking Features Basic multitasking features like app pairs introduced late with Android 15. Advanced multitasking tools like split-screen apps and pop-up windows since launch. Seamless multitasking experience without fold-specific issues. App Compatibility Some apps and websites are not optimized for the foldable main screen. Most apps work seamlessly on the larger display due to better software optimization. No compatibility issues as they are designed for standard smartphone screens. Productivity Tools Limited productivity tools tailored for the foldable form factor. Enhanced productivity tools, including S Pen support (in some models). Standard productivity tools optimized for non-foldable screens. User Experience Reports of inner screen delays and sticky scrolling on previous models. Smooth user experience with refined hardware-software integration. Consistently smooth experience without fold-specific issues.

Pixel Fold series : Limited Multitasking Capabilities

Other foldable phones have been criticized for the Pixel Fold series not being able to multitask as much as the rest. The Pixel Fold is more restrictive than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold models which facilitate more complex multitasking with split screen apps and pop up windows. This can be frustrating to users who want to make the most of a larger screen for productivity. Samsung’s foldables have more advanced multitasking features that make them more suited for those who need to juggle multiple apps at once.

Battery Life and Charging

With a 5000mAh battery, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be smaller than some other foldable phones. There is a chance that your battery life will be shorter, or even more likely when in heavy use. Although the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a slightly smaller battery, it usually has better power management because of its integrated hardware and software.

Conclusion

The lower price of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold may be tempting, but it’s worth knowing why the price is going down. This is not the best foldable phone for you in 2025 if you care about durability, camera performance, display quality, and the software experience. You can also compare it with other galaxy phones or top motorola foldables before making a final decision. Paying a bit more sometimes brings long term value, and that is especially true for premium smartphones.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.