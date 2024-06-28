Honor 200 Pro: Spotted on BIS Indian Launch Teased

Following a special launch in Paris, the Honor 200 series made its premiere in China before expanding to other regions. The firm has already hinted at the phone, which will be available on Amazon as it arrives in India. The Honor 200 Pro has thus far been observed on the BIS certification. Any product that wants to make its national premiere must do this.

Advertisment

Honor 200 Pro: BIS listing

The Honor 200 Pro has gained notice lately after being featured on the Indian BIS certification website. This implies a July 2024 launch, possibly as soon as this July, in the Indian market. On 24 June 2024, the Honor 200 Pro—model number ELP-NX9—got BIS certification. Although there isn't formal confirmation, a July 2024 launch in India looks feasible, given the BIS listing and launch schedule in other territories. As mentioned above, BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) is mandatory for any product launching in India.

Honor 200 Pro: Features

Advertisment

A gorgeous 6.78-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is anticipated for the Honor 200 Pro; it may even have curved edges for a more engaging viewing experience. It boasts a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, enabling effective multitasking. Together with a 50MP front-facing camera for sharp selfies, the camera arrangement consists of an ultrawide lens, a versatile triple rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor and a telephoto lens. The Honor 200 Pro smartphone will have a large 5200mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 100W wired fast charging or possibly up to 66W wireless charging. A fingerprint sensor embedded in the screen for safe access, two speakers for better sound quality, and an IP55 water resistance rating for longevity are possible extra features. This gadget, based on Android 14 and runs MagicOS 8.0, promises to provide a modern and seamless user experience.

Honor 200 Pro: Price

The Honor 200 Pro with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage had a global launch price of about Rs.74,800 (converted from GBP). However, the precise pricing in India has yet to be discovered.

Advertisment

Also Read:

Upcoming Mobile Phone july 2024: Vivo T3 Lite 5G and more (pcquest.com)

Motorola G54 5G Vs. Nokia G42 5G: Unveiling the Best Value for Money (pcquest.com)

Motorola Edge 2024 vs. Google Pixel 8a: Comparing the Best of Mid-Range (pcquest.com)

Redmi Note 13 5G vs. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: Choose Your Budget 5G Smartphone (pcquest.com)