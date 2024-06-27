Upcoming Mobile Phone july 2024: Vivo T3 Lite 5G and more

It seems like a hot July 2024 in the mobile world. Rumours are circulating, and excitement is building for releasing the newest smartphones. Plenty of options are available this month to suit every taste and budget. There will soon be a phone that will be your ideal friend, whether you want cutting-edge specs to handle demanding games and apps or value a camera system that records life's moments in breathtaking detail. As we reveal the Best Upcoming Mobile Phone in July 2024 that will be available in July 2024, get ready to rearrange your wish list!
This week is the Vivo T3 Lite 5G's launch week in India, and it is on our list of Upcoming Mobile Phone july 2024. The smartphone's specs and colour possibilities have been revealed before its 27 June launch.
The CMF Phone 1 is expected to go on sale in India the first week of July, and the most recent teaser image implies that it might include a detachable back plate. It is anticipated to be Nothing's sub-brand CMF's first smartphone ever. The anticipated 6.7-inch OLED display on the CMF Phone 1 would have a refresh rate of 120Hz. It might have a 50-megapixel dual camera setup on the back and a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front for optics. According to leaks, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC—an octa-core chipset with four cores limited at 2.5GHz and four more clocked at 2.0GHz—might power it. Two possible UFS 2.2 storage options are 128GB and 256 GB. A 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging (wired) may power the CMF Phone 1.
The Moto G85 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) 3D curved pOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.
A 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W wired fast charging powers the Moto G85 5G. In addition, it has USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, Wi-Fi, 5G, and 4G connectivity supported. The phone features dual speakers supported by Dolby Atmos and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Moto G85 5G costs GBP 299.99 (about Rs. 31,800) for the 12GB + 256GB model alone. Right now, the Motorola UK website is where you can get it.
Samsung Galaxy M35
The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G smartphone was released on 24 May 2024. The phone has a 6.60-inch touchscreen display. RAM on the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is 8GB. With a 6000mAh battery life, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is powered by Android 14. The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G has exclusive quick charging.
Realme 13 series
In India, the Expected pricing of the Realme 13 may start from Rs.16,990. This phone is reportedly good with a Mediatek Dimensity 6200 chipset, 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The Realme 13 is anticipated to weigh roughly 172 g (6.42 oz) and have a 6.6-inch screen. This smartphone will be powered by Android 14 and feature a respectable 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. Its measurements are going to be 159.8 x 72.9 x 7.9 mm.
Not long after their release in China, the Honor 200 series is set to launch in India. The standard 12GB RAM + 256GB model of the vanilla Honor 200 costs CNY 2,699 (about Rs. 30,000), while the Pro model costs CNY 3,499 (about Rs. 40,000) for the same configuration. These prices may correspond to India's phone pricing. The Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro have full-HD+ (1,224 x 2,700 pixel) displays and are powered by MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14. With a 6.78-inch screen, the Pro variant is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU. The base model has a 6.7-inch display. A 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera comprise both phones' triple rear camera systems. They also include a 50-megapixel selfie camera.
Vivo's strategy revolves around creating smartphones that meet the needs of its customers. For this reason, the V40 and V40 Lite come with real-life flagship features and Vivo's Aura Light technology, allowing users to record every moment in any light. With the Vivo V40, vivo and ZEISS have made professional mobile imaging available to a wider range of European consumers, marking a key milestone in introducing cutting-edge imaging technologies and ZEISS-related features to the mid-range market.
Upcoming Mobile Phone july 2024 OPPO Reno 12 5G expected price in India starts from ₹31,990. It offers connectivity options supporting 3G, 4G, 5G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, an IR Blaster, and Dual SIM capabilities. With 256 GB of built-in storage, 12 GB of RAM, and a 3.1 GHz Dimensity 8250 Octa Core processor, it promises smooth performance and lots of storage. The smartphone guarantees rapid power restoration with its 5000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging capability. To meet the demands of high-quality photography, the camera equipment consists of a 50 MP front camera. It has a triple rear camera system with two 50 MP and an 8 MP sensor. Memory cards are not supported, though. With Android v14, the phone has the newest software available.
The clamshell folding phone is expected to retail for EUR 1,339.99 (about Rs. 1,20,000) for the 256GB model and EUR 1,466.99 (about Rs. 1,31,300) for the 512GB model. In contrast, the 256GB model of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 cost EUR 1,199 (about Rs. 1,07,300) at launch, while the 512GB model cost EUR 1,319 (about Rs. 1,18,100). Should these speculated costs prove true, it may dissuade tech fans from upgrading to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Samsung has officially announced that the Fold 6 and Flip 6 will be unveiled at its next Galaxy Unpacked event on 10 July in Paris. Samsung stated in the release that customers could reschedule to be placed in the pre-order queue and will be credited $50. There is no fee to make a reservation, and customers are not required to buy anything.