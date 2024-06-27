Upcoming Mobile Phone july 2024: Vivo T3 Lite 5G and more

It seems like a hot July 2024 in the mobile world. Rumours are circulating, and excitement is building for releasing the newest smartphones. Plenty of options are available this month to suit every taste and budget. There will soon be a phone that will be your ideal friend, whether you want cutting-edge specs to handle demanding games and apps or value a camera system that records life's moments in breathtaking detail. As we reveal the Best Upcoming Mobile Phone in July 2024 that will be available in July 2024, get ready to rearrange your wish list!

Vivo T3 Lite 5G

This week is the Vivo T3 Lite 5G's launch week in India, and it is on our list of Upcoming Mobile Phone july 2024. The smartphone's specs and colour possibilities have been revealed before its 27 June launch.

Anticipated specifications for the Vivo T3 Lite 5G include a 6.56-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Getting a "high brightness display" is advised, even though details on its brightness are unknown. Similar to other entry-level models, it's screen teases a water drop-shaped notch. The Vivo T3 Lite 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, which will have 128GB of storage and up to 6GB of RAM. Other low-cost smartphones using this processor include the Realme C65 5G and the Realme Narzo N65. The Vivo T3 Lite 5G is expected to include two cameras on its back: a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for portrait shots and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 AI camera. It is predicted to have an 8-megapixel HD selfie camera on the front. The handset may be priced under Rs. 12,000 in the country.

CMF Phone 1

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to go on sale in India the first week of July, and the most recent teaser image implies that it might include a detachable back plate. It is anticipated to be Nothing's sub-brand CMF's first smartphone ever. The anticipated 6.7-inch OLED display on the CMF Phone 1 would have a refresh rate of 120Hz. It might have a 50-megapixel dual camera setup on the back and a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front for optics. According to leaks, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC—an octa-core chipset with four cores limited at 2.5GHz and four more clocked at 2.0GHz—might power it. Two possible UFS 2.2 storage options are 128GB and 256 GB. A 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging (wired) may power the CMF Phone 1.

Motorola g85

The Moto G85 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) 3D curved pOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

A 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W wired fast charging powers the Moto G85 5G. In addition, it has USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, Wi-Fi, 5G, and 4G connectivity supported. The phone features dual speakers supported by Dolby Atmos and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Moto G85 5G costs GBP 299.99 (about Rs. 31,800) for the 12GB + 256GB model alone. Right now, the Motorola UK website is where you can get it.

Samsung Galaxy M35

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G smartphone was released on 24 May 2024. The phone has a 6.60-inch touchscreen display. RAM on the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is 8GB. With a 6000mAh battery life, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is powered by Android 14. The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G has exclusive quick charging.

Regarding the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G has three cameras on its back: a primary 50-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. It includes a single 13-megapixel front camera system for taking selfies. The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is retailing for BRL 2,699 (about Rs. 43,400) in Brazil, where it can be purchased through the Samsung Online Store in its only 8GB + 256GB configuration.

Realme 13 series

In India, the Expected pricing of the Realme 13 may start from Rs.16,990. This phone is reportedly good with a Mediatek Dimensity 6200 chipset, 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The Realme 13 is anticipated to weigh roughly 172 g (6.42 oz) and have a 6.6-inch screen. This smartphone will be powered by Android 14 and feature a respectable 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. Its measurements are going to be 159.8 x 72.9 x 7.9 mm.

Honor 200 series

Not long after their release in China, the Honor 200 series is set to launch in India. The standard 12GB RAM + 256GB model of the vanilla Honor 200 costs CNY 2,699 (about Rs. 30,000), while the Pro model costs CNY 3,499 (about Rs. 40,000) for the same configuration. These prices may correspond to India's phone pricing. The Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro have full-HD+ (1,224 x 2,700 pixel) displays and are powered by MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14. With a 6.78-inch screen, the Pro variant is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU. The base model has a 6.7-inch display. A 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera comprise both phones' triple rear camera systems. They also include a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo V40 series

Vivo's strategy revolves around creating smartphones that meet the needs of its customers. For this reason, the V40 and V40 Lite come with real-life flagship features and Vivo's Aura Light technology, allowing users to record every moment in any light. With the Vivo V40, vivo and ZEISS have made professional mobile imaging available to a wider range of European consumers, marking a key milestone in introducing cutting-edge imaging technologies and ZEISS-related features to the mid-range market.

The V40 is expertly designed to become a necessary component of daily existence. With flagship-level clarity and bright colours, its svelte 7,58mm chassis makes it the thinnest curved 1.5 K AMOLED smartphone screen in its price range. Two colorways are available for the Vivo V40: Nebula Purple and Stellar Silver. The rear camera module enhances the phone's elegant design with a bit of cosmic flair, drawing inspiration from the celestial marvel, the Gemini ring.

Oppo Reno 12 Series

Upcoming Mobile Phone july 2024 OPPO Reno 12 5G expected price in India starts from ₹31,990. It offers connectivity options supporting 3G, 4G, 5G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, an IR Blaster, and Dual SIM capabilities. With 256 GB of built-in storage, 12 GB of RAM, and a 3.1 GHz Dimensity 8250 Octa Core processor, it promises smooth performance and lots of storage. The smartphone guarantees rapid power restoration with its 5000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging capability. To meet the demands of high-quality photography, the camera equipment consists of a 50 MP front camera. It has a triple rear camera system with two 50 MP and an 8 MP sensor. Memory cards are not supported, though. With Android v14, the phone has the newest software available.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The clamshell folding phone is expected to retail for EUR 1,339.99 (about Rs. 1,20,000) for the 256GB model and EUR 1,466.99 (about Rs. 1,31,300) for the 512GB model. In contrast, the 256GB model of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 cost EUR 1,199 (about Rs. 1,07,300) at launch, while the 512GB model cost EUR 1,319 (about Rs. 1,18,100). Should these speculated costs prove true, it may dissuade tech fans from upgrading to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to include an internal 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,640 x 1,080 pixel resolution. It might have a 3.4-inch cover display with 720 x 748 pixel resolution. It is rumoured to be powered by a 3.9GHz maximum clock speed Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for Galaxy devices. A 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel secondary camera are reportedly part of the dual rear camera configuration of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It might have a front-facing 10-megapixel camera. It is anticipated to include a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W of charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung has officially announced that the Fold 6 and Flip 6 will be unveiled at its next Galaxy Unpacked event on 10 July in Paris. Samsung stated in the release that customers could reschedule to be placed in the pre-order queue and will be credited $50. There is no fee to make a reservation, and customers are not required to buy anything.

It is anticipated that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a more robust "Ironflex" display panel and a wider, slimmer design. Expect the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip to improve performance and extend battery life, along with the Galaxy S24 series' familiar Galaxy AI features plus possibly some extras.