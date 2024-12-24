How the Oppo Find X8 Ultra AI-Powered Camera Stands Out!

Oppo anticipates introducing the Find X8 Ultra in China early in the upcoming year. Following several previous leaks, a reliable Chinese tipster has finally revealed the phone's camera specifications. Three and six periscope telephoto cameras are rumored to be included with the next phone. The Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are the two flagship phones in the Oppo Find X8 series. The dual periscope telephoto design of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra's camera system is its most notable feature; it enables previously unheard-of zoom photography versatility.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra: same 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor as the Find X7 Ultra

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra, according to Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, would include two 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 1/1.56-inch telephoto sensors: one with 3x optical zoom and the other with 1/2-inch Sony IMX882 with 6x optical zoom. Details on the remaining camera features are not included in the post. However, previous leaks indicate that the Find X8 Ultra will share the same 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor as the Find X7 Ultra.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra: Camera

The dual periscope telephoto design of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra's camera system is its most notable feature; it enables previously unheard-of zoom photography versatility. This invention is perfect for wildlife photography, sporting events, or any other circumstance when getting closer isn't practical because it allows users to take detailed pictures from different distances without sacrificing quality.

Furthermore, the Find X8 Ultra is positioned as a strong competitor in the premium smartphone market for photography aficionados because of its mix of high-resolution cameras, cutting-edge stabilization technology, and exceptional low-light performance.

Specifications of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra (Rumoured)

There are rumors that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will have a twin periscope lens and a 2K resolution display. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is reportedly used by it. A BOE X2 LTPO OLED panel with curved edges on all four sides could be used. It is predicted to be rated both IP68 and IP69 for resistance to water and dust intrusion.

On the Find X8 Ultra, Oppo is anticipated to include a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W or 90W fast charging. In November, Oppo released the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro in India, starting at Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively. They come with LTPO AMOLED panels and ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15. They are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 CPU, which comes with up to 512GB of built-in UFS 4.0 storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

One of the three back cameras on the Oppo Find X8 is a 50-megapixel Sony LTY-700 sensor. A 50-megapixel LYT-808 sensor is part of the quad rear camera configuration seen on the Oppo Find X8 Pro.