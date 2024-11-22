How Oppo Find X8 Series Redefines Premium Phones: Know the Difference

The Oppo Find X8 series will appeal to those looking for a high-end smartphone with great photography, performance, and battery life. Its distinguishing features are geared particularly for users who require high-quality photographs and seamless multitasking skills. Priced at around ₹69,999 for the Find X8 and ₹99,999 for the Find X8 Pro, both handsets provide excellent value for their advanced capabilities and features compared to other flagship models on the market. Users paying a premium on smartphone camera quality and performance will find the expenditure worthwhile.

Advertisment

How does the Oppo Find X8 Series Differ from Other Models?

First, with MediaTek Dimensity 9400

The Find X8 series is India's first to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which is one of the fastest CPUs currently available. This improves performance for gaming, multitasking, and overall user experience. The Dimensity 9400 processor and up to 16GB of RAM ensure that demanding applications run smoothly and without latency.

Advertisment

Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras

The Hasselblad-tuned camera system for photography enthusiasts has advanced features like AI zoom and high-resolution sensors, making it an appealing alternative for producing breathtaking photographs. Both models have up to four 50-megapixel cameras, including dual telephoto lenses tuned by Hasselblad for superior colour accuracy and image quality. This focus on camera technology sets it apart from many competitors in the premium segment.

Battery Capacity and Fast Charging

Advertisment

The Find X8 has a 5,630mAh battery, while the Pro model has a larger 5,910mAh battery that supports 80W conventional and 50W wireless charging. This ensures long-lasting use and quick power-ups, ideal for users who value battery life. The Find X8 series' large battery capacities and fast charging features make them ideal for heavy users who need their phones to last all day.

Advanced Display Technology

With a 6.59-inch AMOLED display for the standard model and a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display for the Pro version, both support a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, providing an exceptional visual experience. ColorOS 15 runs on Android 15 and offers customers a feature-rich interface with various customization options to improve usability.

Advertisment

Durability Ratings

The series has an IP68/IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, making it suitable for users who require durability in various environments.

Who Should Buy The Oppo Find X8 series?

Advertisment

Photography enthusiasts are seeking high-quality camera performance.

Power users who require robust processing capabilities for gaming or multitasking.

Individuals looking for a premium smartphone experience with solid battery life.

Users who appreciate cutting-edge technology and innovative features in their devices.

Also Read:

Redmi A4 5G: Does It Truly Offer Great Features at ₹8,499?

Advertisment

Why is Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Priced Higher Than Galaxy S24 Ultra?

Realme GT 7 Pro: Impact on Mobile Gaming and Photography