iOS 18.4 beta 2 brings several updates with Visual Intelligence to older phones

Apple has released iOS 18.4 beta 2 to developer testers, and it's full of new updates and features. Although the update is in its testing stage, impatient testers can already experiment with the latest features of iOS 18.4 before it arrives in April.
Some of the major highlights of the latest beta release are Visual Intelligence support for certain older iPhones, custom Priority Notifications, new Control Center toggles, and more.
Visual Intelligence arrives on older iPhones
One of the top highlights in iOS 18.4 beta 2 is the introduction of Visual Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The feature, which has been limited to the iPhone 16 series since its introduction, enables users to conduct visual searches with AI, linked to Google and ChatGPT. Before this, Visual Intelligence was accessible only via the Camera Control button on iPhone 16 devices.
But since the iPhone 16e doesn't have a Camera Control button, Apple used the Action button and the Control Center as the means. This feature now gets extended to the iPhone 15 Pro family too.
Priority Notifications
Priority Notifications also find themselves with customizability for the first time in this beta. Added on iOS 18.4 beta 1, Priority Notifications are AI-powered for identifying your key notifications. Now, with beta 2, you can select which apps are worthy of prioritization. In the Settings app, there is a list of all the installed apps, and you can choose which ones get their notifications prioritised. This provides users with more control over how they deal with their alerts, so only the most important ones get the spotlight.
Control Center becomes smarter
The Control Center has also seen some attention in this update. Apple has introduced new toggles for easy access to Apple Intelligence and Siri capabilities. They include features such as Talk to Siri, Type to Siri, and Visual Intelligence. The Type to Siri toggle isn't exactly new — it was unveiled in iOS 18.1 last year — but it's more convenient to have it in the Control Center. These toggles can be found on all iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 devices.
New emoji and shortcut actions
Emoji fans will be happy to learn that iOS 18.4 beta 2 adds seven new emojis to the mix, including a face with puffy bags under the eyes, a fingerprint, a tree without leaves, and even a harp. Although the ascendancy of Genmoji within the iOS ecosystem may render default emoji less mainstream, the new additions are still a welcome bit of fun to messaging.
For those dependent on Shortcuts, the news is not all bad either. Apple has introduced a series of new shortcut actions within its built-in apps, such as Books, News, Safari, and Maps. These actions form the basis for more sophisticated Siri features, such as in-app actions and personal context, that may come to future releases.
Apple Vision Pro app and EV routing updates
iOS 18.4 also adds a new Apple Vision Pro app, which is intended to assist Vision Pro users in finding content, spatial experiences, and tips for operating their devices. Apple Maps will also enhance its EV routing feature in the US, especially for Ford drivers.
The update will enable Apple Maps to identify that some Ford models can charge from Tesla NACS stations, in addition to CCS stations, helping electric vehicle drivers more easily plan their routes.
Wallet app enhancements
The Wallet app has not been forgotten either. It now includes a new three-dot menu in the top-right corner, giving instant access to orders, settings, and a Subscriptions & Payments screen. This screen shows recurring payments and subscriptions approved using Apple Pay, giving users a better overview of their financial obligations.
