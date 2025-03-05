iOS 19 Coming Soon: Leaks & Exciting New Features

The official release of Apple’s upcoming big iPhone release update, iOS 19, is still far into the future. The leaks and rumors have already started to circulate. WWDC 2025 in June is when the update on iOS 19 is expected to be presented. Everyone is talking about it. This could have a more advanced Siri, revamped Camera app, and many design improvements with influence from visionOS. In addition, Apple may continue to support older iPhone models. Apple has its own ecosystem. At WWDC 2025 in June, Apple is expected to announce iOS 19. What we know currently is.

When the iOS 19 update is released, how does it work?

A developer beta will be released soon after the event. Developers will be able to test new features on this. It is likely to be followed by a public beta in July. Regular users will get a chance to try it before the final version is launched in the public beta version. In September 2025, iOS 19 will be released as a stable release and the iPhone 17 series will be launched.

iOS 19 Compatible iPhones

The iOS 19 will be able to run on all smartphones that support iOS 18, including the latest iPhone 16 series, iPhone XR and XS, and the second and third generation iPhone SE. Leaked, iOS 19 will not support any iPhone models running iOS 18, so it will be available on:

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

How will the release of iOS 19 be?

Camera App

The Camera app has been redesigned based on visionOS.

But to that will be added translucent menus which give a more interactive viewfinder feel and streamlined controls for stills and movie.

One of the most expected updates in iOS 19 is the new Camera app.

According to a leak from earlier this year, Apple is set to launch transparent menus that match the menus of visionOS, the operating system that runs the Vision Pro headset.

It is said that the redesigned Camera app will make more of the viewfinder visible, improving framing.

The controls will be separated into Photo and Video categories at the bottom of the program.

Spatial video can be recorded, a timer can be set and the quality and frame rate can be changed.

Smarter Siri

A big language model will come with Siri. Just like ChatGPT, iOS 19 is expected to give Siri a more conversational feel.

It might take until 2026 to be fully operational. As Apple is expected to give Siri more advanced AI features with iOS 19, it is important to understand what we can expect from the new version of the operating system. It will behave more like ChatGPT.

Mark Gurman at Bloomberg notes that these advancements in large language models (LLMs) will soon make Siri capable of handling the conversation.

Siri could get deeper app controls and on screen awareness in future iOS 19 upgrades. It will also increase its contextual awareness and functionality.

Gurman then noted that the feature has been delayed, perhaps until iOS 20 in 2026. These changes can be launched by Apple during WWDC 2025.

Currently, Siri can be used with ChatGPT in iOS 18.2 and Google Gemini is expected to be released soon.

iOS 18.4 or 18.5 will bring more AI powered capabilities like deeper app control and on screen awareness.

Features will be Slow Rolled

Most of the iOS 19 features will probably be released in later versions of iOS 19, such as iOS 19.1, iOS 19.2, iOS 19.3, and so on, instead of all at once. This phased release is similar to the way Apple deployed iOS 18, that is, doing some slight introduction of key features as opposed to all at once.