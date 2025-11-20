iOS 26.2 update: Apple lets Japanese iPhone users replace Siri

The iOS 26.2 update has provided Apple users in Japan with a new significant feature on the iPhone. Users can, for the first time, replace Siri with a third-party voice assistant by long-pressing the Side Button. It allows the Japanese owners of iPhones to now activate assistants, such as Alexa, Gemini, or any other voice-based application directly on the Side Button, providing them with more options and options. Read further to know the details about iOS 26.2 update.
iOS 26.2 update: How it works
Until now, the Side Button of iPhones only brought Siri iOS 26.2 also enables developers to implement the App Intents framework to ensure that their voice assistant apps obtain instant launch when the Side Button is tapped. This implies that users have the option of selecting the assistant they want and it will immediately begin to listen to them. The feature is however limited because it requires the app developer to support it, and a successful experience demands the assistant to initiate an audio session.
iOS 26.2 update: Limited availability
This is a new feature that is found in Japan. The option must be visible in the country because users have to select their Apple ID region as Japan and be physically present in the country. Apple has not given intentions to provide this facility in other regions yet. The move is among those of Apple to abide by the guidelines of the Mobile Software Competition Act of Japan that encourages greater competition and consumer choice.
Users on the MacRumors forums have been posting their experiences with the iOS 26.2 beta, indicating that the feature is now available in Japan and it only works with a Japanese Apple ID and physical presence in Japan. There are users who have tried the ability of the Side Button and confirmed that it is operational, and they can launch third-party assistants instantly. One is speculating also that similar features can be rolled out to the European Union in the future but no reviews confirmed by EU users yet.
The general reaction of the community is encouraging, as the users like the new degree of control and flexibility, though there are some doubts regarding the scarce availability and the necessity of developers to implement the feature in their applications.
Why Japan first?
The update date is also worth mentioning iOS 26.2 also has other Japan-specific modifications, including third-party app stores and a new Safari search engine choice screen. Such updates are aimed at assisting Apple regulate locally. Although the same changes may be experienced elsewhere in the future, Japan is the first to enjoy this degree of assistant choice.
It is only the Japanese who use iPhones who can have a choice of keeping Siri or changing to another assistant. It is a large move toward open ecosystems and more control over it. In the meantime, Apple will have to wait until it can expand the feature to be used by the users in other countries.
