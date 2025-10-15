iPhone 13 price drop for Amazon Sale: Attractive pricing on iPhone 15

The Great Indian Festival Diwali Special offers of Amazon have already turned into a bargain zone among buyers especially when it comes to popular Apple iPhones. The celebrations have introduced a discount rush, the iPhone 13 is now being sold at as low as Rs43,900 and the iPhone 15 is being sold at as close as Rs47,999 in the 128GB models- this has created a special situation of iPhones of this generation being separated only by a mere Rs4,000 in terms of their prices. Read further to know all details on the iPhone 13 price drop.

Advertisment

iPhone 13 Price drop: Amazon Diwali iPhone deal

This is a short-lived Amazon sale that is offering discounts on a large range of smartphones, although the presence of the iPhone line is obviously the most luminous. The iPhone 15 which was released at Rs59,900 retail price is now reduced by Rs11,901 as a result of the current promotion and the iPhone 13 is only a step below that. Customers have a tempting option since they can either remain loyal to the generally popular, yet aged, iPhone 13 or just pay a little higher in order to acquire the new iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 13: Why the newer model makes more sense

The relatively small increase in the price of the iPhone 15 is accompanied by considerable improvements. It has a higher performance rate with the A16 Bionic chip, better dual rear camera system (48MP + 12MP vs. the 12MP + 12MP configuration used in iPhone 13), and a somewhat larger and longer lasting battery. Also, the iPhone 15 is designed and smoother with a metal frame and the convenience of USB-C-port, which is an Apple first, whereas the iPhone 13 still uses the older Lightning connector.

Travellers and users who already have newer accessories will not miss out on switching to USB-C that supports the majority of Android chargers and meets the new international standard. The brighter and more-resolution display on the newer iPhone, reverse charging, and more memory efficiency only contribute to its popularity.

Advertisment

As the iPhone 13 is in its bid farewell phase after four years, the iPhone 15 deserves the attention of Apple fans who want to get a good value and a long-lasting utilisation of a phone as the iPhone 15 is not offered by the company anymore after the release of iPhone 17. The expiry date of the offer is not specified yet the Amazon Diwali sales last about one month, which makes it important that the interested buyers act as soon as possible and get the best offer.

iPhone 15: Features

Glass back and fine metal frame.

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision and Ceramic Shield protection.

Dual rear cameras with the main ones of 48MP and the ultra-wide of 12MP plus 12MP front camera to capture high-quality selfies.

A16 Bionic chipset with easily multitasking capabilities and sophisticated photography.

Up to 512GB storage capacity

IP68 water and dust resistance

USB-C charging and accessories.

The existing Amazon Diwali sale brings the distance between iPhone 13 and iPhone 15 closer, leaving smart consumers in a win-win situation to obtain a high-performing Apple gadget. The iPhone 15 provides significantly more enhancements in power, camera system, and convenience, which makes it the smarter option to the vast majority of the users, especially with the insignificant price difference and the discontinuation of the older models.

Advertisment



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.