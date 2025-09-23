Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Series price drops, buy iPhone 15 for less than Rs45000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale has brought one of the biggest offers of the season on Apple’s iPhone 15. The 128GB variant of the smartphone, originally priced at Rs 69,900, is now available for Rs 46,999 only. Sounds unbelievable right! With additional bank offers and cashback benefits, the effective price drops further, bringing the iPhone 15 below Rs 45,000 for buyers. Now that is one of a kind deal. What if we tell you a deal like this is not only for iPhone 15 and also for the entire iPhone 15 series? It’s the best time to make use of the deals available on Amazon and pamper yourself with an iPhone. Read further to know about how you can get the iPhone 15 and the other iPhone 15 series smartphones for the best discounted prices.

What are the discounts available on the iPhone 15 series?

The iPhone 15 (128GB) is also available in various colours such as Black, Blue, Pink, Green and Yellow at a discounted price of Rs46999 as part of the Festival Amazon Great Indian Festival deal in 2025, which is a direct discount of 33 percent of its original price of Rs 69900. Additional instant discount up to Rs 1250 can be availed by buyers on this credit debit card, the SBI credit or debit card. Furthermore, the users of the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card can enjoy the benefit of saving up to Rs 2116 in the form of interest saved on free EMI schemes. This, together with other offers, will pull the real cost of the iPhone 15 under Rs45000.

Also, Amazon provides profitable exchange agreements in which consumers sell their used smart phones and receive additional savings. Exchange deals on iPhone 15 series can be offered at a discount of up to Rs44,900 based on the model and the condition of the traded phone. An example is that when a qualifying old phone is traded and the iPhone 15 is bought, the amount to pay will be considerably reduced, and the iPhone will become cheaper. Business purchasers also have the advantage of GST invoice, this gives 18 percent discount on bulk purchases.

The iPhone 15 (256GB) model also has a price cut making it cost at about Rs 54000 with discounts and an effective price of about Rs 52000 with bank offers and EMI schemes. If the buyers are looking at the iPhone 15 Plus with 128GB, the festival price will be about Rs 56000, and one can get further discounts depending on the offers, exchange deal and the total price will be about Rs 53500.

In the case of the iPhone 15 Pro, an original price of approximately Rs129900 has fallen to approximately Rs90000, whereas with bank and partner discounts, the price is likely to be almost Rs87000. The flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max originally sold at around Rs139900 now costs around Rs110000. The prices post-offer are effective between approximately Rs105000 and this means that these models are more affordable during this season of festivity.

iPhone 15 Series: Discounted prices

iPhone Model Original Price (INR) Discounted Price (INR) Effective Price After Offers (INR) Available Colours iPhone 15 (128GB) 69,900 46,999 Below 45,000 Black, Blue, Pink, Green, Yellow iPhone 15 (256GB) 79,900 Approx. 54,000 Approx. 52,000 Black, Blue, Pink, Green, Yellow iPhone 15 Plus (128GB) 79,900 Approx. 56,000 Approx. 53,500 Multiple Colours iPhone 15 Pro 1,29,900 Approx. 90,000 Approx. 87,000 Multiple Colours iPhone 15 Pro Max 1,39,900 Approx. 1,10,000 Approx. 1,05,000 Multiple Colours

iPhone 15: Cashback and partner offers

Amazon is also offering cashback of up to Rs 2349 as Amazon Pay balance on transactions made. GST invoice advantage will be provided to business customers who will save up to 18 percent on bulk purchases. These partner values create a lot of value to individual customers, as well as corporate buyers who would be interested in upgrading during the sale.

Shoppers must visit the Amazon sale page of the Great Indian Festival and choose iPhone 15 (128GB) variant and apply bank cards to claim the offers. Maximum savings will be achieved through the choice of EMI through Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card which reduces the effective cost to less than Rs 45,000.

This holiday price cut causes the iPhone 15 to be one of the hottest smartphone offers of the season, where flagship Apple features are available at a much more affordable price. To the consumers who have been hesitant with the high initial cost, it is the best moment to upgrade and have one of the latest models produced by Apple without sacrificing on the budget. Happy shopping!



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.