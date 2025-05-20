iPhone 17 series: Know everything from launch date to price and more

Nearly a year before the release, Apple’s latest iPhone is getting plenty of attention. In September 2025, Apple is set to release the new iPhone series and many fans are eagerly waiting to see what Apple will announce. It is believed that the series will introduce the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and a new very thin iPhone 17 Air. The big event by Apple is planned for between September 9 and 13 this year and pre-orders will be available soon after, with shipments happening the following week. Rumour has it that both the iPhone 17 and the high-end iPhone 17 Pro Max will introduce stunning new features in their designs, cameras and performance. Along with the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple may also introduce the iPhone 17 Pro and a new model called iPhone 17 Air.
What are the changes in the iPhone 17?
Apple’s iPhone 17 series is expected to make a major impact in the near future. According to the leaks, Apple plans to update the iPhone Pro design by including a horizontal camera bar and using a combination of aluminium and glass. This year’s iPhone models might participate in ProMotion technology, meaning the base iPhone 17 will also include a super-smooth 120Hz display.
Camera and performance have been improved.
Photography enthusiasts will appreciate all the new features in the upcoming iPhone 17 series. It is possible that the new Pro and Pro Max phones from Apple will have three 48MP cameras for great image and video abilities. It’s been rumoured that all models of the flagship smartphone will feature a new 24MP selfie camera. The most recent iPhone is expected to feature the A19 Bionic chip, allowing it to function faster, more efficiently and last longer on a charge.
iPhone 17 series: Prices in India, the USA and Dubai(Expected)
In advance of the iPhone 17, everyone is wondering about the price. In different parts of the world, the iPhone 17 is expected to cost the following:
-
In India, you can get the iPhone for Rs.79,900 to Rs.1,59,900, depending on your choice.
-
In the United States, the basic iPhone and the highly advanced Pro Max models start at 999 dollars and 1,399 dollars respectively.
-
In Dubai, the latest iPhone price is set between AED 3,699 and AED 6,299 which is similar to other big cities around the world.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.