Apple to Launch iPhone 17 Series in September: New design, features, and an exclusive colour

In September 2025, Apple is ready to reveal its much anticipated iPhone 17 series. We can expect four models in this year’s lineup, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple may also launch the ‘Plus’ model and bring the new ‘Air’ variant.

iPhone 17 Series: Design and display upgrades

The iPhone 17 series is tipped to be one of the biggest design changes since the iPhone X. However, the Pro models are getting a major update, while the standard iPhone 17 won’t look that different, still with a 6.3 inch display and more a vertical pill shaped camera bump. The rear panel on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max is expected to be a mix of aluminium and glass, redesigned. The top will be aluminium with a bigger camera system and the bottom will be glass for compatibility with wireless charging.

With this new approach, the durability is improved and Apple’s ongoing sustainability drive is supported as the carbon footprint of aluminium is lower than that of titanium. According to the rumour, all the iPhone 17 series models will get the 120Hz ProMotion display technology that was previously exclusive to Pro models, providing smoother visuals to all the devices in the lineup. Also, the anti reflective coating will be tougher and super hard for better scratch resistance.

Exclusive sky blue colour for iPhone 17 Pro

One highlight for this year is the addition of a new ‘Sky Blue’ colour, which will be reserved for the iPhone 17 Pro. Leaked from Apple’s supply chain, several prototypes have been tested in various colours but the elegant, soft blue of a spring morning sky is the current frontrunner. The Sky Blue that we see on the latest MacBook Air M4 is a beautiful, metallic light blue that changes a little depending on the light. The iPhone 17 Pro is also the first time Apple has introduced a bold new colour for its Pro lineup since 2021.

iPhone 17 Series: Camera and hardware improvements

The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to have a much larger camera bump to accommodate upgraded sensors and new camera technology. A fresh layout will be adopted for the triple camera setup on the Pro and Pro Max, while the standard and Air models will have simpler camera arrangements. The latest A19 Bionic chip will power the series which will come equipped with new AI features, 8GB of RAM, and a long lasting battery.

iPhone 17 Series: Other features

All models will retain Dynamic Island and OLED Panels for vibrant visuals.

Action Button: Series is expected to have an action button that enhances camera, and accessibility functions.

Air Model: iPhone 17 Air Rumored to Be Apple’s First Phone Without Physical Ports, eSIM, Wireless Charging Only.

Apple’s push toward carbon neutrality by 2030 includes switching back to aluminium frames for most of its models.

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is shaping up to be one of the most exciting launches in years, with a new look, better displays, better cameras, and a unique Sky Blue color for the Pro model. These changes represent not just a refreshing of the look and feel of this flagship phone of Apple, but also the movement of the company forward in terms of moving towards a sustainable vision and innovation. More details will emerge as the date approaches but the official launch is expected in September 2025.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.