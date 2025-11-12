iPhone Pocket: The new craze for smartphone fashion

Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE, a Japanese fashion brand, have collaborated with each other to introduce a new accessory known as iPhone pocket. Now this isn’t a new concept. It is an accessory that is inspired by the concept of a piece of cloth. It is believed this is a unique item that can fit any iPhone and other small things, which is why it is a stylish and convenient method to carry your necessities. iPhone Pocket will be launched on November 14 in some Apple stores and in its online store apple.com in various countries such as France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, U.K and U.S.

What is the iPhone pocket?

The iPhone pocket is designed with the special 3D-knitted construction that is flexible and expandable to cover the iPhone completely but at the same time store other day-to-day accessories, such as AirPods or cards. It was designed using the signature pleats of ISSEY MIYAKE that provide it with a ribbed open design which reveals the contents a little when stretched. This has the advantage of letting you quickly snap a glance at the display of your iPhone without having to remove it, which is not only convenient but also fashionable.

How to wear and use the iPhone pocket?

The iPhone Pocket is very versatile and it can be worn in various ways. You can either carry it in your hands, use it on your bag or even use it on the body. It is available in two designs: short strap and long strap. The short strap comes in eight charming colors and the long strap in three colours. This allows you to combine and blend to come up with your own custom appearance.

Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE share the same philosophy of uncomplicated, considerate design that glorifies artisanship and flexibility. The iPhone Pocket is no exception and it represents the same philosophy, and you have a beautiful and useful accessory that fits perfectly in your day-to-day life. The iPhone pocket is a smart and sleek solution to wanting to add a touch of colour to your outfit, or just have your iPhone and necessities with you at all times.

