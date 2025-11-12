ZTE Blade V80 Vita: Is it a copy of the iPhone 17?

ZTE is also said to be preparing to increase its Blade smartphone range by launching a fresh model called ZTE Blade V80 Vita. The company has not yet officially confirmed that the device exists, but a notable tipster has leaked what seems to be the first photo of the upcoming phone, which provides an insight into the way the new phone might look like. The leaked render indicates that the ZTE Blade V80 Vita might be heavily inspired by Apple iPhone 17 series and, in particular, by iPhone 17 Pro, and it has three rear cameras. Read further to know if the ZTE Blade V80 Vita is a copy of iPhone 17 series.

ZTE Blade V80 Vita: Design leaked

On X, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted an alleged image of the ZTE Blade V80 Vita, in a blue colour, at various angles. Some of the interesting design features that have been emphasised in the render include thin bezels, a hole-punch cutout on the display, and curved corners.

On the back side, the ZTE Blade V80 Vita has a broad and rectangular camera island that occupies almost the whole width of the device. The triple camera is also equipped with an LED flash at the right side. To give the camera a unique touch, there is a circle in red color with the word Neo written at the bottom-right corner of the camera module.





ZTE Blade V80 Vita: Design language and features

The general design language of the ZTE Blade V80 Vita is similar to that of the iPhone 17 series, and in camera design is similar, namely, the iPhone 17 Pro. There is a red power button and volume rocker on the right edge of the phone. The left side seems to have the SIM tray and a customisable button. It is interesting to note that the device appears to have a 3.5mm headphone jack on the lower end, in addition to the USB Type-C charging port, which is becoming quite an uncommon feature in smartphones nowadays.

ZTE Blade V80 Vita: Expected specifications and launch

Additional information on the ZTE Blade V80 Vita such as specifications, prices and the launch date are likely to be released in the next few weeks. It is expected to be released as a lower-priced product, and it will be improved over the previous ZTE Blade V70.

The ZTE Blade V70, which was introduced in China in November of the last year, had a 6.7-inch display, a 5,000 mAh battery, a maximum 8 GB of RAM and a maximum 256 GB of internal memory. It also had a 108 megapixel rear shooter and 16 megapixel selfie.

ZTE Blade V80 Vita is emerging as an inexpensive smartphone featuring a design that resembles the newest Apple flagship models. If you don;t want to spend on the iPhone 17 you can always consider this new upcoming smartphone. The Blade V80 Vita may be the device that can attract those who are interested in a 3-camera setup, customisable button, and have 3.5mm headphone jack as a budget phone with a high-end appearance.

