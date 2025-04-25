Lenovo launches 2025 IdeaPad Slim 3 in India: Sleeker, smarter, and ready for hybrid life

The 2025 edition of Lenovo’s IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop has been released in India with a new design and improved hardware to meet the needs of hybrid workers, students, and everyday users. Available through Lenovo’s online store, authorised retailers and major e-commerce platforms, the new model starts at Rs.63,790. Buyers also get a one year warranty and accidental damage protection for each purchase. Here is what sets the Lenovo’s IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop apart.

IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop: Modern design and build

Beginning from just 16.95mm thick, the 2025 IdeaPad Slim 3 is slimmer than ever, while select variants now offer a premium metal finish for a more stylish and durable feel. All models offer a tall 16:10 aspect ratio and screen to body ratios above 90% resulting in an immersive viewing experience, and the laptop is offered in three display sizes for 14 inch, 15.3 inch and 16 inch. Crisp visuals are provided by higher end versions with WUXGA IPS panels.

IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop: Performance and power

Both are able to run Intel’s latest Raptor Lake H series or AMD’s HawkPoint processors under the hood, offering a TDP of up to 25W TDP for smooth multitasking and smooth performance. Lenovo’s Smart Power feature automatically manages performance and power consumption according to what you are doing, letting you get the right balance of speed and battery life. The laptop is equipped with DDR5 memory, dual SSD configuration for more storage, and a full function USB C port for fast data transfer and charging.

IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop: Battery and charging

The IdeaPad Slim 3 features up to a 60 watt hour battery, with Rapid Charge Boost to keep you going at a moment’s notice, depending on the model.

IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop: User-Friendly features

For better typing experience, the keyboard is reworked with 0.1mm dished keycaps and the overall touchpad is enlarged for better navigation. The laptop comes with a Full HD and infrared (IR) webcam with a privacy shutter along with dual noise-cancelling microphones and forward facing speakers to make video calls and online classes easy. Lenovo’s AI webcam software improves video quality, the device meets military grade durability standards (MIL-STD 810H), so it’s made to last.

IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop: Who Is It For?

According to Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India, the IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) is for everyone, whether hybrid professionals and students or general users, and delivers the right mix of performance, flexibility and durability for work, learning and entertainment.

IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop: Availability and price

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) is now available in India starting at ₹63,790. Available from Lenovo’s website, exclusive stores, leading e-commerce sites and offline retail partners, it is easy to find and buy.

Feature Details Display 14", 15.3", or 16" (16:10, WUXGA IPS options, >90% screen-to-body) Processors Intel Raptor Lake H or AMD HawkPoint (up to 25W TDP) Memory & Storage DDR5 RAM (expandable), dual SSD slots Build Slim (from 16.95mm), optional metal finish Battery Up to 60Wh, Rapid Charge Boost Webcam & Audio FHD + IR webcam, privacy shutter, dual mics, forward-facing speakers Other Features Full-function USB-C, Smart Power, MIL-STD 810H, 1-year ADP included Price (Starting) Rs.63,790

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) is a smart, modern laptop for those who need a reliable device for everyday tasks. This laptop is for you whether you are a student who attends online classes, a professional who works in home as well as office or someone who needs a dependable computer to browse, stream and do some basic work. The slim and lightweight design is easy to carry around, and the good mix of style, performance and practicality make it a great choice. Designed to be the perfect partner for India’s new generation of hybrid users, the IdeaPad Slim 3 is built to keep up with your busy life without breaking the bank.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.