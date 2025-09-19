Nothing OS 4.0: Know all details and user benefits

The latest software release under the Nothing OS has been released as Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16 after a sequence of teaser releases. The new release comes with a new visual interface, maintaining the unique Nothing design language, and other features of use to make the user experience more enjoyable and easy. The update in the Nothing OS 4.0 will benefit the users of the Nothing phone 3 in various aspects.

The redesigned interface should be generally more simple to navigate and simpler to operate, and the restructured Quick Settings with wider switches will be more effective at reaching frequently used capabilities. The Extra Dark Mode will assist in alleviating eye strain as well as battery saving in situations where the user is required to utilise the phone during the dark. Multitasking will be made easier because the user can easily switch the active application; this will be facilitated by the support of two floating app icons. Keep reading to find out everything about the Nothing OS 4.0 and what it offers to the user.

Nothing OS 4.0: Refined visual interface

Nothing OS 4.0 has a redesigned lock screen and a new Quick Settings toggle panel. The toggles have been made less crowded with bigger tiles so that the frequently used options can be easily accessed. The new dark mode has an improved contrast and less eye strain which adds to a more glossy and more contemporary appearance. The brightness slider is much more responsive and it is possible to change the controls more smoothly. Also, the update will have an increased number of customizable Always-on Display (AOD) options, allowing people to customize the look of their device.

Nothing OS 4.0: Improved multitasking and performance

The update also adds two apps running concurrently as support, which facilitates quicker multitasking and ease of application switching. It becomes easier to perform such activities as respond to messages or browse when using another app. Nothing OS 4.0 also maximises the launch of applications, which leads to faster loading and extends the responsiveness of overall performance.

Nothing OS 4.0: The improvements in the camera and gallery

The users will see a new and redesigned camera app interface that will be full of new features and smart controls. The gallery app will also acquire more presets and a more structured look, which will be easier to navigate, accessing and editing photos fast. The new TrueLens Engine is what makes these improvements possible and helps enhance the photography workflows and picture processing.

Nothing OS 4.0: AI control and privacy

The other important addition is the AI usage dashboard that assists users in tracking and comprehensively seeing how AI features support their data. This is an indication of the transparency and user privacy that Nothing has adopted and offers greater control over personalised AI-driven experiences.

Nothing OS 4.0: Rollout and device support

Nothing OS 4.0 will also have an open beta soon, and the first device to get it will be the Nothing Phone 3. The update will then be later expanded to other Nothing and CMF devices. The Nothing Phone 1 is, however, already out of the software life cycle and will not qualify for this update.

Nothing OS 4.0: User benefits

Nothing OS 4.0 is a considerate update that aims to enhance the level of usability, performance, and privacy and strengthen the unique aesthetic of Nothing devices. This update will bring a more polished, practical and user-friendly experience to users of the Nothing Phone 3 and compatible models.



