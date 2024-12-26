The smartphone market, around ₹35,000, provides various choices to meet customer needs. When considering the Vivo V40, buyers should note its exceptional display characteristics as a key selling point. Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G is designed to deliver a strong performance, particularly for users who engage in multitasking and gaming. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G has a versatile camera system that enhances its appeal for photography enthusiasts. Sounds confusing, right? Read this article for the Best Phone Under ₹35,000. Know the specialty of each Phone and choose one that suits your needs.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Price: Rs.28,360

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is the Best Phone Under ₹35,000, with good camera capabilities.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro combines a unique transparent design with strong performance, thanks to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. It features a flagship-level triple camera setup, including a 50MP periscope telephoto lens for impressive zoom, and runs on the latest Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.1.

Flagship periscope zoom camera with up to 60x ultra zoom and a unique horizontally stacked lens system for detailed long-range shots.

iQOO Neo 10R

Price: Rs.30,000

The iQOO Neo 10R is the Best Phone Under ₹35,000, perfect for gaming and binge-watching.

The iQOO Neo 10R is built for gamers and power users, featuring a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, and a massive 6,400mAh battery. Its dual rear cameras deliver sharp photos, and the phone offers smooth performance for gaming and multitasking.

Ultra-smooth 144Hz AMOLED display-perfect for gaming and binge-watching, with vibrant colors and high brightness for immersive visuals

Vivo V50

Price: Rs.34,999

The Vivo V50 is the Best Phone Under ₹35,000, with a premium camera system.

Vivo V50 stands out with its stylish, slim design and robust durability (IP68/IP69). It sports a quad-curved 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, and features dual 50MP rear cameras plus a 50MP selfie camera. The 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging ensures all-day use.

Premium camera system-dual 50MP rear cameras and a 50MP front camera for stunning portraits and selfies, plus top-tier durability

Realme GT 6

Price: Rs.29,999

The Realme GT 6 is the Best Phone Under ₹35,000, with an Advanced cooling system.

Realme GT 6 offers flagship power with a Qualcomm processor, a 6.78-inch super-bright AMOLED screen, and a triple camera setup. It features advanced cooling, strong connectivity options, and unique extras like heart-rate measurement via the fingerprint scanner.

Advanced cooling system-a 9-layer vapor chamber keeps the phone cool during heavy use, ensuring sustained performance for gaming and multitasking

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

Price: Rs.29,999

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is the Best Phone Under ₹35,000, with exceptional camera capabilities.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ features a flagship 50 MP main camera with advanced AI tools for stunning photography, including a telephoto lens for detailed shots. It is said that the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has more than 20 AI functions than any of its rivals. There's an AI summary, AI layout, AI proofreading, and AI translation integrated into the inbuilt Notes app.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Camera

Triple camera rear array

50-megapixel primary accompanied by 50-megapixel telephoto and 8-megapixel ultra-wide

20-megapixel selfie camera

It is currently the only Phone on the market with durability credentials, such as passing an IP68 rating and a 1.5-meter drop test into marble. It has good cameras, a fantastic display, and expert performance management.

Vivo V40

Price: Rs.34,999

The Vivo V40 has a High-quality display. This Phone boasts a vibrant 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, providing smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience.

Display Type: AMOLED

Screen Size: 6.78 inches

Resolution: 1260 x 2800 pixels (FHD+)

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Color Gamut: 100% DCI-P3

AMOLED technology is perfect for multimedia consumption with its brilliant colors, deep blacks, and superior contrast ratios. The immersive viewing experience provided by the vast 6.78-inch screen makes it ideal for playing games and watching videos. Sharp and detailed images are ensured by the high resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels (FHD+), which yields a pixel density of almost 453 ppi. Smoother scrolling and animations are made possible by the high refresh rate 120Hz, which improves device engagement overall, particularly when gaming and watching fast-paced content.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G

Price: Rs.32,999

Edge 50 Pro 5G gives powerful performance and is the Best Phone Under ₹35,000. Its specialty, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, is equipped with this flagship processor, which delivers top-notch performance for gaming and multitasking. Geekbench scores show that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro achieves around 1,142 in single-core and 3,119 in multi-core tests, which indicates decent performance but not leading in its class. The device performed well in GPU benchmarks, outperforming some competitors like the Samsung Galaxy A35 in graphics-intensive tasks. In AnTuTu, the device scores about 831,690, putting it in a competitive position against mid-range devices but falling short compared to some flagship models. In high settings, the Phone can run well-known games like Call of Duty Mobile and BGMI. However, prolonged gameplay sessions may cause frame dips.

Games like COD Mobile often have frame rates of 54.9 FPS. However, BGMI performs worse in demanding conditions, averaging 37 FPS.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G

Price: Rs.34,999

Video Recording Capabilities

The Galaxy S23 FE supports impressive video recording options, K Video Recording at 24 fps

4K Video Recording at 30/60 fps

Various frame rates for 1080p and slow-motion options, including up to 960 fps at 720p.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G has a versatile camera system and is therefore on our Best Phone Under ₹35,000 list. Its Specialty is the 50 MP Main Sensor. The S23 FE offers a versatile camera setup that excels in various lighting conditions, making it great for photography enthusiasts. The camera system has capabilities that increase the variety of photography, such as panorama mode, HDR (High Dynamic Range), and many shooting modes. The Galaxy S23 FE's attention to color accuracy and dynamic range can benefit casual photography and more serious creative pursuits.

realme GT 6T

Price: Rs.26,639

The realme GT 6T is another Best Phone Under ₹35,000 option with fast charging capabilities. It has 120W Fast Charging. This Phone can charge from 0 to 100% in just about 20 minutes, making it perfect for users who are always on the go.

Speed of Charging:

One of the quickest charging smartphones in its class, the device can reach 50% charge in just ten minutes.

It takes about 35 minutes to fully charge from 0% to 100%, enabling users to refuel during brief stops swiftly.

The SUPERVOOC S Power Management Chipset, included inside the GT 6T, maximizes charging effectiveness and supports battery health. Realme says the battery can maintain more than 80% of its health after 1,600 charging cycles, which is much better than the industry norm.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G

Price: Rs.29,999

OnePlus Nord 4 5G gives a smooth user experience and is an excellent option for Best Phone Under ₹35,000. It has a Fluid AMOLED Display with High Refresh Rate. The Fluid AMOLED display enhances gaming and scrolling experiences with its responsive touch and vibrant colors. Running on Android 14 with OxygenOS, the OnePlus Nord 4 boasts a simple and intuitive UI. Customers have observed that OnePlus provides seamless user experiences and timely software updates.

Durability : The Nord 4 boasts a premium metal unibody design with an IP65 dust and water resistance rating. Users appreciate the sturdy build quality, which feels solid in hand.

Weight: Despite the large battery, the Phone remains lightweight (under 200 grams), making it comfortable for prolonged use.

iQOO Neo9 Pro

Price: Rs.32,999

iQOO Neo9 Pro is another choice for Best Phone Under ₹35,000 with excellent Gaming features. It gives Enhanced Gaming Performance. It is designed for gamers and includes features like a high refresh rate display and advanced cooling technology to maintain performance during intense gaming sessions. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, which powers the gadget, offers outstanding multitasking and gaming performance. This processor guarantees lag-free, fluid gameplay in demanding games. By lowering latency and power consumption while preserving high frame rates, the Supercomputing Chip Q1 improves gaming performance. Higher frame rates in compatible games are made possible by technologies like Game Super Resolution and Game Frame Interpolation. Because the Phone has UFS 4.0 storage, apps can load faster and read/write data more efficiently, making gaming sessions more seamless overall.

Game Performance : Popular titles like BGMI , Call of Duty Mobile , and Genshin Impact are optimized to run at high settings. Users reported smooth gameplay with minimal heating during extended sessions.

In BGMI, the Phone can achieve up to 90fps in Smooth + Extreme settings after software updates, while Call of Duty Mobile runs at 60fps on Very High graphics quality without drops.

Conclusion

The smartphone market, around ₹35,000, provides various choices to meet customer needs. Users can pick the gadget that fits their preferences and lifestyle by concentrating on essential purchasing elements like camera quality, display technology, and performance capabilities. These phones are all great options in this competitive price range since they have unique characteristics.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.