Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G: Spotted ahead of launch

The hype of innovative smartphones offered by Nothing is just escalating. Just a short time after the one-of-a-kind Nothing phone 3, the brand seems to be going on to release another generation phone: the Nothing phone 4a Pro 5G. The hype of the new smartphones offered by Nothing continues to increase. Newly buffed by the hype surrounding the unusual design of the Nothing Phone 3 and the hardware decisions that the company has taken, Nothing is already grabbing headlines with its next mid-range competitor dubbed the Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G.

The device has already appeared in the IMEI database of certifications under the model name A069P, which is an indication of the official development and the start of a large-scale speculation within the technological circles. The initial database look has now brought up fresh debate within the smartphone community and analyst groups, anticipating what the sequel will introduce in terms of features and design surprises Nothing will bring to the table with its latest in-house launch.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: IMEI Database appearance

Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G was registered with the IMEI code A069P which indicates that it is already being officially developed and it is possible to launch the series earlier than expected - perhaps as early as January 2026. This is in line with the strategy of Nothing to provide timely upgrades to the highly competitive mid-range market.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Expected launch timeline

Although Nothing routinely releases its A-series models in the month of March, reports currently suggest that the 4a Pro 5G will be released in January 2026 to create a first-mover advantage in the market during the new year, and to beat other releases.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Features and upgrades (expected)

Display: It is rumoured to have a 6.77-inch AMOLED display to have a 120Hz refresh rate to show attractive images.

Processor: A Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 or potentially an 8s Gen 3 chipset should be used for speculation, which will focus on better performance and battery life as compared to the previous year model.

Cameras: The triple camera system is to be improved further, and the current advances in hardware and software will probably lead to the increase of the megapixels, the introduction of new sensors and other strong attributes to be mentioned.

Battery: It is also expected to be improved in charging, maybe at a higher rate than the existing 50W with the signature 5,500mAh battery that gives it good longevity.

Design: Adhering to the open and pure design of Nothing, already with some new twists and new Glyph interface elements to make the 4a Pro still have differences with its brothers.

Software: Nothing OS 4.1 on the basis of Android 16, with four years of OS updates and software experience optimisation.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price (expected)

Since the Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G will have a starting price in India of Rs29,999, the analysts predict the 4a Pro 5G to be priced in the same range or a bit higher, which will be between approximately Rs30,000 and Rs35,000 in India.

Though a 2026 unveiling is expected, along with a transparent design, rapid charging, a stronger battery, and a competitive chip, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G is already looking like a strong competitor in the crowded mid-range 5G market. With increased information flows and release of teasers, everyone will be eager to see how Nothing will keep changing the value and innovation to tech-savvy consumers.

