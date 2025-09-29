Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Get Nothing Phone 3a at Rs 21500 only!

Big Billion Days 2025 sale that Flipkart is hosting is living up to its reputation and providing some of the most aggressive discounts of the year to customers in India. Although the festival supports all categories, the smartphone deals are the ones that make the event really lively. Nothing Phone 3a is turning heads this year due to a significant drop in prices leaving it as one of the most alluring mid-range selections at the moment. Nothing Phone 3a is now available at an attractive price that users must not ignore. If you are planning to get a mid range smartphone, do consider this on Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Discount on Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing phone 3a first sold in India at Rs 24,999. You can now get it at a discounted price of Rs 23,999 in the Big Billion Days sale. You can use an ICICI Bank credit card that will help in bringing the price down by an extra Rs 2500 thus allowing the customer to acquire the phone at less than Rs21500. Flipkart also rewards buyers who sell their old smartphones and get greater discounts. These price cuts, as well as information relating to bank deals and exchange bonuses offered at the time of sale.

Nothing Phone 3a: Features

Nothing phone 3a is not another typical mid-range smartphone. It has a bold clear cut design and presents a clean Android interface that is almost stock. It costs more than an Apple display, and its display is a showstopper, with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

It runs well and responds quickly with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and 5,000mAh battery compatible with 50W fast charging. The camera is an excellent triple camera with a 50 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50 MP telephoto. The front camera has a 32MP camera to make sure that there is a good quality of selfie and video calls.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Nothing Phone 3a sale

In case you are looking into a smartphone that does not fit into the cliché design but strikes into all the right areas in terms of performance, battery life, and quality of the camera, the Nothing Phone 3a will get your attention during the festive season. It does not only offer a distinct experience of visual appearance but also makes it cheaper than ever to buy an upgrade to a phone that feels new in all aspects.

The Big Billion Days sale makes the Nothing Phone 3a affordable to a greater number of customers and blends high-quality options, striking design, and great prices- making it the offer of the season.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.