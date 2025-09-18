Oppo Find X9 Pro launch date: 20 percent performance increase noted on Geekbench

Oppo is on track to release the Find X9 series this October in China with major improvements and the latest technology to attract the flagship smartphone consumers. Find X9 is one of the earliest smartphones to claim this next-generation SoC, and it is expected to deliver the highest level of performance and efficiency. Oppo will release its new Find X9 series in China this October and the series will feature upgrades as compared to the earlier ones.
Oppo Find X9 Pro: Exceptional performance standards
Oppo Find X9 Pro has already hit the benchmarking sites even before it is released to the market. It achieved 4,045,997 on the AnTuTu V11 benchmark, which tells of its stronger performance capabilities. Find X9 Pro has already published the impressive benchmark scores by scoring more than 4 million points in AnTuTu V11 and demonstrating an approximate 20 percent performance increase over the previous year chipset in Geekbench. In Geekbench, the device, under the name Oppo PLG110, scored 3394 in single-core and 9974 in multi-core benchmarks, which is approximately 20 percent faster than the Dimensity 9400 chipset of the previous year. The phone has an Android 16 operating system with the ColorOS 16 and a maximum memory of 16GB of RAM.
Oppo Find X9 Pro: Display and design
The show is speculated to use OLED displays provided by Tianma Microelectronics, and panels will have the ability of reducing to 1 nit to help eye comfort in dark situations. The series will be equipped with OLED screens manufactured by Tianma Microelectronics with the minimum brightness of 1 nit to be comfortable when watching in low-light situations. The two models are based on a flat-screen design with exceptionally thin 1.1mm bezels, which create a smooth appearance, and eye protection and motion sickness reduction features. The structure will be an aluminum frame with a particular option of Titanium colour. Both Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will have flat screens and extremely thin uniform bezel sizes of around 1.1mm. The production will feature an aluminum frame featuring a distinct colour scheme of Titanium and the phones will have eye protection technology and one mode that will minimise motion sickness.
Oppo Find X9 Pro: Camera innovations
The Hasselblad tuned camera system of Find X9 Pro can be anticipated by photography lovers. The Find X9 Pro has a great interest in photography and will feature a Hasselblad-tuned camera system. It will feature a 200 megapixels periscope telephoto lens having a 3x native zoom and a f/2.1 aperture, which will provide sharp and long-range shots. Other camera modes such as the Master Mode and XPAN Mode will provide controls on the professional level. Oppo will also feature a magnetic Hasselblad Professional Photography Kit as an addition to optics and adding in additional photography features.
Oppo Find X9 Pro: Battery and charging
The Find X9 series is also largely concerned with battery life. The typical Find X9 will be equipped with a big 7,025mAh glacier battery, but the Pro model will include an even larger 7,500mAh cell. It also has a greater capacity in terms of battery. The usual Find X9 has a 7,025mAh glacier battery, and the Find X9 Pro also raises the number to an impressive 7,500mAh. These two models embrace 80W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging to allow a flexible power management approach. The two devices will also feature high-speed charges of 80W over wire, 50W over wireless, and 10W reverse wireless, so the users do not have to spend much time connected to the outlets.
Oppo Find X9 Pro: Software and features
Find X9 series will be released on Android 16 based ColorOS 16 with the option of using the Apple accessories like the new AirPods 4. The Find X9 lineup has a new feature of ultrasonic under- display fingerprint sensor and a multi-functional Plus key. ColorOS 16 will also be compatible with Apple accessories, and one example of this can be the Find X9 and AirPods 4 being compatible with one-another, which is clear evidence of Oppo trying to ensure cross-compatibility on the device. Other expectations are that it will have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a new Plus key smart button. This integration represents the attempt of Oppo to bring cross-device compatibility in conjunction with providing flagship-level hardware and software functionality.
Oppo Find X9 Pro: Specifications
Specification
Details
Display
6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1264 x 2780 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass protection
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (TSMC 2nm N2P process)
Operating System
Android 16 with ColorOS 16
RAM
Up to 16 GB
Storage
Options up to 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage
Rear Cameras
Triple: 50MP wide (f/1.6), 200MP periscope telephoto (f/2.2, 3x zoom), 50MP ultrawide (f/2.0)
Front Camera
32 MP (f/2.4), supports 4K video
Battery
7,500mAh (Pro) / 7,025mAh (standard), 80W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless
Build
Glass front and back (Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame, Titanium color option, IP68/IP69 rated
Biometrics
Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor
Connectivity
5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6/7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB Type-C 3.2, GPS (L1+L5), IR blaster
Audio
Stereo speakers, no 3.5mm headphone jack
Dimensions & Weight
Thickness around 8.25 mm, Weight approx. 224g (Pro)
Special Features
Hasselblad-tuned cameras, Hasselblad Professional Photography Kit, Master Mode, XPAN Mode
Software Features
Native Apple accessory support (e.g., AirPods 4), ColorOS 16 integration
The Oppo Find X9 Pro will be an exceptional smartphone with its flagship-quality chipset, excellent battery life, elegant design, and advanced Hasselblad camera system that will make it stand out in a crowded high-end smartphone market once it is released later this year. The Oppo Find X9 Pro will go on sale in China sometime in mid- October 2025 and then worldwide, including India should go on sale in November 2025. It is said that the Indian launch may be as early as October 24, 2025. This will be a combination of the power and the professional features of photography that will create an unmatched user experience to both the power users and the photography enthusiasts.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.