Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro_ Things to consider

In mid 2025, the Reno 14 Pro was released in India. The official details of its specifications such as the display size and type, chipset, battery and charging, camera setup are published by Oppo phones and discussed by major media. In comparison, the Reno 15 Pro has already officially been introduced in China (November 2025), and some of its specifications are listed there and by the global tech media. Nonetheless, its India launch is yet to be announced officially but the rumours claim early 2026. Thus the specifications of Reno 14 Pro have been tested in India. The specifications of the Reno 15 Pro are legitimate, but there can be changes. Read further to know the comparison between Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Hardware & performance

The MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset (according to the launch in India) is used in Reno 14 Pro and has up to 16 GB of RAM + 1 TB of UFS 3.1. It has a 1.5K AMOLED 6.83-inch display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and high brightness. The Dimensity 8450 is also allegedly used in Reno 15 Pro (China version), but in combination with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage (in basic version). The display is 6.78-inch OLED, 120 Hz, 1.5K.

This implies that as far as processor power and display technology is concerned, the two phones are similar, therefore, when it comes to everyday use, multi-app usage, browsing, media or light gaming, neither has been overpowered when compared to the other.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Camera

The Reno 14 Pro comes with a triple camera (main + periscope telephoto + ultra-wide) of 50 MP, according to the Indian specifications sheet.

Reno 15 Pro boasts of a bolder configuration, a 200 MP main sensor + 50 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP telephoto in its Chinese market offering. This would provide much more detail, superior cropping, and quality shots, which is useful to photography enthusiasts or creators of content.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Battery, charging and other features

Reno 14 Pro has a 6000mAh battery (according to the Indian version), and it is compatible with fast (80 W) and wireless (50 W AIRVOOC) charging.

The Reno 15 Pro is said to have an even larger battery of 6,500 mAh and a wired power charge of 80 W (with wireless charging potentially supported by leaks). That implies a little bit of increased endurance and, perhaps, higher value among heavy users (streaming, traveling, gaming) - as long as the hardware improvements are equivalent to the real battery optimisations.

Reno 14 Pro has high-quality construction, decent display, performance balance, and it is adjusted to networks in India.

The network support, software optimisations, and local variant features of Reno 15 Pro are yet to be determined since the phone is not officially released in India.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro or Oppo Reno 15 Pro: What to choose

Choose Reno 14 Pro if:

You desire a phone ready to purchase in India-- shipped, accompanied and with specs verified.

You like balance: good camera, strong battery, smooth performance and no guesswork.

You need it to be reliable today and not wait till there may be a launch (or may be a delay).

Consider Reno 15 Pro if:

You are more conscious of the quality of the camera, the duration of the battery, and the future-oriented features (200 MP sensor, bigger battery, newer chipset).

You are happy to wait till it is launched in India, or will be happy to purchase the imported/global version, but you must be comfortable with the risk (band support, warranty, software updates).

You are a photography enthusiast, content creator or power-user to seek a better than mid range phone which might last long (more than 2-3 years) well.

Final verdict

Reno 14 Pro is a secure and tested mid-to-upper-mid smartphone of 2025 India consumers - nice display, good camera, good battery, and all the things a person needs in daily use. The Reno 15 Pro, once (and should it come) to India, will be pushing boundaries by using much-better camera hardware, battery life, and potentially new functionality. It appears to be a solid upgrade on paper; its value, in reality, will be determined by how Oppo will apply it to the Indian market (network support, software, price).

