Oppo Reno 15 series Launch_ All details

The Oppo Reno 15 series was launched in China, on Monday, in the November 2025 launch event. The Reno series phones run on MediaTek Dimensity chipset and support up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal memory. The products in the series are the Oppo Reno 15 Pro and the Reno 15. The two handsets have three rear camera units, accompanied by an LED flash, and covered with a square rear camera unit. They will later be sold and they will come in three colourways each in the online store of the company. Read further to know more about the Oppo Reno 15 series and the difference between Oppo Reno 15 Pro and the Reno 15.

Advertisment

Oppo Reno 15 Pro and the Reno 15: What's the difference?

Oppo Reno 15 Pro is also equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum peak brightness of 1800 nits, whereas Oppo Reno 15 has a small 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The other distinction lies in the fact that the Pro model has a battery capacity of 6,500mAh, whereas the Reno 15 has a battery capacity of 6,200mAh with 80W charging.

Oppo Reno 15 series: Price in China

The basic Oppo Reno 15 begins at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs37,000) with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage memory. Further, the 12GB +512GB has a price of CNY 3, 299, the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage costs CNY 3, 299, the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage option costs CNY 3, 999. Oppo Reno 15 will be offered in four colour options, which are - Starlight Bow, Aurora blue, Canele brown, and Starlight Bow Song Yuqi.

In case you require the Pro model, then be aware that the Oppo Reno 15 Pro begins at CNY 3,699 (approximately, Rs 46,000) in the base model of 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage variant. The rest follows:

Advertisment

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 3,999

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: CNY 4,299

16GB RAM + 1TB Storage: CNY 4,799

Speaking of the colours, it can be purchased in three variants, i.e. Starlight Bow, Honey Gold, and Canele Brown.







Oppo Reno 15 Series: Introduction in India

Although it is unclear when the Oppo Reno 15 series was officially released, according to tipster Yogesh Brar (heyitsyogesh) the series could be released in India and other parts of the world in February 2026.

Advertisment

The price will also be verified with the official launch, but the leak indicates that the Oppo Reno 15 will cost more than the predecessor in India, Oppo Reno 13 5G, which cost 37,999 (8GB + 128GB). The increase in the base variant on the RAM and storage may be one of the reasons.

Although Oppo Reno 15 Pro carries a 6,500mAH battery, the Reno 15 is supported by a 6,200mAh battery. The phones are both capable of 80W wired fast charging. Nonetheless, the Pro model is the only one that will include the 50W wireless charging. Reno 15 Pro is of 161.26x76.46x7.65mm dimension and has an approximate weight of 205g. In the meantime, the dimensions of the Reno 15 are 151.21x72.42x7.99mm and its weight is up to 188g. But we must wait for the official information of the Indian price and launch which appears to be a little longer.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.