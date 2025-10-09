Oppo Reno 15 series: Camera leaks and expectations

The recent Reno series by Oppo is preparing to launch its fourth generation with the soon to come Oppo Reno 15 series which is likely to consist of the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro+. Though only official information is limited, it is leaked that the series has been in development and is likely to be unveiled in China in the second half of 2025, and then in India in early 2026. The models will come as a successor to the highly-rated Oppo Reno 14 models released earlier this year. Read further to know about the camera leaks and other expectations about the Oppo Reno 15 series.

Reno 15 series: Powerful camera setups

The expected upgrade of the camera is among the most discussed elements on the leaked specifications. Oppo Reno 15 Pro+ is also expected to have an enormous 200-megapixel primary rear camera with a periscope telephoto lens, which is expected to be better at zooming with a bigger and smarter camera with more advanced photographic capabilities. The series will focus on trying to enhance the accuracy of colour and low-light photography with next-generation image processing algorithms that will make the camera experience much higher than the Reno 14 line up.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro+ is expected to have a massive 200-megapixel main rear camera and one of the highest resolution sensors found in a smartphone.

The 200MP sensor will be similar to a regular periscope telephoto lens that will provide the user with greater optical zoom to capture clearer shots at a distance.

The series will be based on the need to enhance the accuracy of colours making the pictures look more vivid and natural.

The performance of the next generation image processing algorithm will improve low-light images and reduce noise, enhancing the quality of the image in darker conditions.

The upgraded camera system will be an enormous enhancement of the performance of the preceding Reno 14 models, and it will elevate the game of photography in this category.

Besides the Pro+, the regular Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro will also be improved with more modern camera systems, which will have high-resolution sensors and AI improvements.

Oppo Reno 15 series: Display and hardware

Reno 15 should have a 6.3-inch AMOLED with the larger Pro model having a 6.8-inch flat AMOLED. The two screens will probably have high refresh rates (perhaps 120Hz) and also have HDR to uphold colourful and smooth images. The flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset is expected to enable the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro to perform and be efficient at the highest level.

Oppo Reno 15 series: Battery and other features

Other leaks indicate an enormous 10,000mAh battery throughout the series, which would be a substantial advantage over models before it and would provide the best battery duration in the industry. Quick charging is available as well but the exact wattage is a secret.

Reno 15 series: Launch timeline and pricing

Based on industry sources and informants, Oppo Reno 15 series will presumably be launched in November, 2025 in China. In keeping with a common trend of Oppo, the series is expected to make it to India soon, in early 2026. Though the official India pricing has not been determined, according to the previous trends, the flagship Pro models will have high price tags between Rs 50,000 and Rs 55,000, which will enable them to be competitive in the mid- to high-end segment.

Having a 200MP camera, flagship-level media tek chipset, big battery, and ultra-high-frequency AMOLED displays, the Oppo Reno 15 series is already proving to be a boost in photography, display, and stamina in its category. Its launch in China which is next month will explicate further on these features, but the leaks have already promised a lot on what Oppo can offer in the coming 2025 and later.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.