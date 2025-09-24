Perplexity AI Comet browser: Make your Smartphone smarter with these tips

Perplexity AI has already released its innovative Comet browser in India, which is available to Pro users to Windows and Mac, and Android pre-orders are open. In contrast to the usual browsers like Chrome or Safari, Comet embraces the superior AI to revolutionise the usual browsing process into an interactive and smart experience. It does not merely search and scroll but predicts the user requirement, streamlines the multi-tab control and provides real-time and contextual information, all within a single working environment. This will be custom-made to the current Indian audience which is mobile first and requires speed, efficiency and intelligent services through their smartphones.

How to download Perplexity Pro free on smartphone: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Launch the Airtel Thanks App

To access all potential rewards and offers, simply open your smartphone and open the Airtel Thanks app and ensure that you are signed in using the same active Airtel number.

Step 2: Select Rewards and OTTs

When you have entered the app, find the section called Rewards and OTTs on the home screen or on the main menu. By tapping on it you can see the list of available offers and subscriptions.

Step 3: Select 'Perplexity Pro'

Look through the rewards and OTT and locate Perplexity Pro. When a free subscription is to be redeemed, tap on this option.

Step 4: Log In on Perplexity Pro

You will be asked to sign into Perplexity Pro. Sign in with your Gmail/Apple ID and make a smooth entry into your phone.

Step 5: Begin working with Perplexity Pro

Congratulations, you have just used the free Perplexity Pro subscription on your smartphone. Get the best of this AI powered browser and personal assistant, which helps to improve your mobile life.

This easy action enables the smartphone users to access the power of Perplexity Pro in a seamlessly progressive manner in the Airtel Thanks app with the help of which productivity and intelligent browsing will be enhanced on the go.

Perplexity AI: Task automation for busy users

The inbuilt AI assistant of Comet allows smartphone users to do far beyond browsing. It is able to schedule meetings, mail messages, make online purchases and even facilitate the process of organising work processes through simple text instructions. This introduces a new dimension of ease and efficiency, and particularly to professionals and digital natives who have to multitask on their smartphones. Users will no longer need to change between apps and tabs in a vicious circle; Comet is intelligent enough to handle the sessions and give summaries and suggestions, and multitasking can easily become a habit.

Perplexity AI Comet is designed for India’s rapidly growing AI ecosystem

India is among the most active markets of AI-based instruments in the world, and millions of smartphone users are willing to accept intelligent technology. The new Comet launch in India by Perplexity only fits this surge and provides a browser with the ability to adjust to the local usage patterns and provide them with custom experiences. Partnerships such as the latest one with Bharti Airtel that offers free Perplexity Pro subscriptions prove that Comet has a good presence in the Indian digital environment.







Perplexity AI: Future-Ready and expanding capabilities

Perplexity is planning to use the same platform as Comet but introduce the new features; local language support, further integration of apps, as well as more advanced AI agent features. This means that Indian and other smartphone users will enjoy endless upgrades in which the application combines browsing and productivity, to automation in a single intuitive interface.

The AI-based strategy of Comet solves most agonies of contemporary mobile browsing, such as slow search in the browser, macro-cluttered tabs, and the necessity to switch apps every minute, as it provides people with a space in which they can concentrate on what is important. To smartphone users, and particularly those in the field of work and in the academic field, it is a matter of time and space saved and smarter tools to enhance communication and shopping, as well as conducting research. With AI technologies redefining the way human beings communicate with devices, Comet has reinvented the expectations of what a smartphone browser can and ought to be capable of.

The introduction of the Comet browser by Perplexity is the dawn of a new era in the use of mobile internet in India where browsing via smart phones is set to be fast, intelligent and efficient more than ever before.

