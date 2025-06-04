Samsung may make Perplexity AI the default assistant on Galaxy S26: All details

There are reports that Samsung may use Perplexity AI as the default assistant on its Galaxy S26 phones which could mean Google’s Gemini would be ousted on Android. At some point this year, Samsung is likely to reveal the integration and the Galaxy S26 series will launch in the first half of 2026. Samsung may make Perplexity AI the default assistant on Galaxy S26. Read further to know all details.

Galaxy S26 : Perplexity AI will take Google Gemini’s place

In this case, all Galaxy S26 phones would come with Perplexity AI's assistant preinstalled which would be the first time such an Android leader changed its default AI assistant on flagship models. The deal is about more than hardware: Samsung and Perplexity are also looking into making Perplexity’s search part of Samsung’s Internet browser and adding the tech to Bixby.

Samsung Galaxy S26 : Close collaboration

Samsung is changing its AI direction, as its products have often counted on Google’s core AI functions. In addition to using the assistant, the companies are considering:

Galaxy devices will come with Perplexity’s app preloaded.

Adding Perplexity’s search as an option in Samsung’s web browser

Pairing up Bixby with Perplexity’s technology

Building an operating system with AI features as well as a multi-assistant app so users can benefit from Perplexity in addition to other AI helpers. Samsung is set to invest in Perplexity and contribute 500 million dollars to a funding round that would estimate Perplexity’s value at 14 billion dollars. Taking this route would provide Perplexity with a major boost of capital and an international network with Samsung’s millions of users.

Doing this would expand Samsung’s partnerships in AI, lessen its dependence on Google and follow a method like Apple implemented not long ago. This is Perplexity’s biggest mobile partnership so far, after Google limited its involvement with Motorola which meant Perplexity could not be the default assistant on those devices.

Samsung and Perplexity: What to expect further?

Not all details are set, but officials are expecting to formally introduce the agreement this year. If things go as planned, for the first time, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy series will provide Perplexity as the main assistant which could change how AI is used in smartphones.

With Embracing Perplexity AI, Samsung could provide better UX, add new AI-powered features and launch intense competition and significant development in Android phones.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.