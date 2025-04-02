Poco C71: A Budget Poco Smartphone With Premium Features

The Poco C71 is the latest in the phone line up of Poco and is for the people on low budget.Poco’s aim is to offer reasonably priced, feature rich devices and this phone has been designed to offer a seamless everyday experience. The Poco C71 will be available for sale on Flipkart and Poco’s official website, which will make it easy for customers to buy this new Poco Phone. Poco wants it to be the best option in the low cost smartphone market with its fashionable design and affordable price. The Poco C71 will be launched in India on April 4 at 12 p.m and Poco is all set to launch its latest entry level smartphone. Flipkart has already made the phone’s webpage live, and the phone has been teased for some time. After the launch, the Poco C71 will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Poco’s official website. Read Further to know all details.

Poco C71 To Have The Biggest Battery in the Segment

The biggest feature of the Poco C71 is its massive 5,200mAh battery, which is the biggest in its price range. Additionally, it will support 15W fast charging and Poco is including a 15W charger in the box, which is a great deal for an affordable Poco phone.

Large Display with Wet Touch Support

This will be the largest display in this price range with 6.88 inches on the Poco C71. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, that means that scrolling and gaming of any kind is kept completely smooth. The display also supports wet touch, which means that it will work even if your fingers are wet, which is an important feature for daily use..

Affordable Pricing Under ₹7,000

As per the confirmation from Poco , the Poco C71 will be priced under ₹7,000, which makes it an attractive option for budget buyers. During the soft launch, Flipkart will reveal the exact pricing.

Good Camera for the Price

The Poco C71 will also have a 32 megapixel dual camera setup at the back and an 8 megapixel front camera for selfie and video call for photography lovers.

First in Segment: 12GB RAM & 2TB Expandable Storage

First in this segment, the Poco C71 will have 12GB of RAM. But that’s achieved with 6GB physical RAM + 6GB virtual RAM. Up to 2TB of expandable storage will be supported on the phone, which will be enough to store a lot of apps, photos and videos.

Android 15 and Long-Term Updates

The phone will come with Android 15 and will get two years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

Poco C71: Durability & Design

Poco C71 will be available in three color options:

Power Black

Cool Blue

Desert Gold

It also comes with an IP52 rating, making it resistant to dust and light water splashes.

Poco C71 : Other Features & Connectivity

Side fingerprint sensor for security





Dual-band Wi-Fi for better internet speed





3.5mm headphone jack for wired earphones





Conclusion

Poco C71 is a budget smartphone that comes with impressive features at an affordable price. It has a big screen, a long battery and it performs smoothly, it’s good value for money. If you are searching for a good and feature rich phone without spending too much money, Poco C71 is a great choice. This new addition proves that Poco phones can provide premium features even in the entry level segment.