Poco M7 5G: Check Out Its Features, Colour Variants, and Other Details

On March 3, the Poco M7 5G is expected to launch in India. Poco has officially disclosed the next phone's display, camera, battery, charging, and build specifications, among other important characteristics. There are so many exciting things about the phone. The phone is said to come in beautiful colour hues. According to reports, the phone will replace the Poco M6 5G, which made its debut in India in December 2023. It will cost less than Rs. 10,000 and be released in India on March 3 at 12 p.m. IST. Read further to know more in details about the Poco M7 5G.

Poco M7 5G: What is so special?

The Poco M7 5G is different because it provides excellent features at a low cost. A phone with good features and less price is the best bet! It has a big 5,160 mAh battery and a 120 Hz screen. It offers a smooth experience and extended use without regular charging. It comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. This chipset provides stable performance for everyday use and games. Its high refresh rate screen provides smoother scrolling and gaming experience. So you can have a great gaming experience at such a low price. Overall, the Poco M7 5G is an excellent option for buyers seeking a value-for-money smartphone with decent performance, long-lasting battery life, and a quality screen.

Design and Colors:

Colors: Ocean Blue, Mint Green, and Satin Black

Waterdrop notch for the front camera

USB Type-C port, speaker vents, and microphone at the bottom

Power button and volume rockers on the right side

SIM tray on the left side

Poco M7 5G Features

A Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC has already been announced for the Poco M7 5G.

The handset's live Flipkart website indicates that it will be sold in the nation through the online marketplace.

The Poco M7 5G will include a 6.88-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 240 Hz, and a maximum brightness level of 600 nits, according to Flipkart's page.

It is said to have three TÜV Rheinland certifications: TÜV Circadian, TÜV Flicker-Free, and TÜV Low Blue Light.

In terms of optics, the Poco M7 5G will have two rear cameras: an LED flash unit and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor.

The phone will have an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies.

It "supports 1080p video recording at 30fps on both front and rear cameras," according to a press release from the company.

Poco's next M7 5G phone will have a 5,160mAh battery.

It will come with a 33W charger in the package and allow 18W wired charging. On a single charge, the phone is said to provide up to 12 hours of video streaming or up to 56 hours of voice calls.

It is said to have an IP52 rating for protection to dust and splashes.

