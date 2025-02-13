Realme P3 Pro: Know the Best Expected Features Before 18 Feb Launch

Realme has returned with the 'P' series after launching the Realme 14 Pro series. According to Realme, the P3 series will launch in India on February 18. The phone has gaming-focused software enhancements. It is expected to come with AI Ultra-Steady Frames, Hyper Response Engine, AI Ultra Touch Control, and AI Motion Control. We can’t keep calm for the launch as it is built to be one of the best devices for BGMI gameplay with GT Boost technology co-developed with KRAFTON. Sounds cool, right! Here are a few things we already know about the Realme P3 Pro. Though the launch is still one week away. Read further to know the best features P3 Pro is expected to get.

Realme P3 Pro: Best Features

Display and design

It has been announced that the Realme P3 Pro will come with a redesigned P2 Pro. If we consider the leaks and recent leaked photos, the P3 Pro appears to be more like the Realme 14 Pro. We do expect some similarity! Additionally, the business has incorporated color-changing technology onto the next iteration. The Realme P3 Pro will have a luminous rear panel. However, the Realme 14 Pro has a temperature-sensitive rear panel. According to the business, the P3 Pro will have a "Glow-in-the-dark" version that draws inspiration from the distinctive nebula pattern. Wow! The Realme P3 Pro may include a quad-curve display.

Colour Options

According to the website, the Realme P3 Pro will be available in two colors: a purple version and a bright light blue. It is possible they introduce more colours at the launch.

Camera

Apart from that, the phone's back panel has a circular island that holds a ring light and two camera shooters. Because of its 7.99mm thickness, the business has also disclosed that it would have a thin profile. Leaks suggest a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), paired with an ultrawide sensor.

Processor

It has been announced that the forthcoming phone would come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU. Now this phone is a great option for a mid-range smartphone because of its chip.The chip is the heart of the phone and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU will do a brilliant job here. All other information is currently confidential and will be revealed following the launch.

Price

The Realme P3 Pro is expected to cost Rs 25,000. It is a mid range smartphone. We have to wait till the launch to know the confirmed price.

Battery

A 6,000mAh battery powers the Realme P3 Pro. Additionally, the business has confirmed that it supports 80W rapid charging. The goal of this large battery is to provide a full day of battery backup.

Vapour cooling

It has been revealed that the Realme P3 Pro has a sizable vapour cooling chamber. The purpose of this chamber is to keep the phone cool during intense gameplay. The P3 Pro will be excellent for demanding tasks, such as intense gaming, according to the manufacturer. The phone should cool down as soon as it heats up thanks to this cooling chamber.

Durability

The triple IP-rated device that comes with the P3 Pro has also been confirmed by Realme. The phone is resistant to dust and water thanks to its IP69, IP68, and IP66 certifications.

We have to wait to confirm the features till the 18th. The launch on February 18 will reveal the remaining information.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.