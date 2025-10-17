Redmi K90 Series: Power and performance at peak

Redmi is also ready to introduce its high-performance series with a new Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max that will be available in China in the near future. The lineup was officially announced by the company via Weibo, and this was the first time that the company released a dual-flagship under the Redmi brand. Remarkably, the variant will also be the first in the K-series with the so-called Pro Max model, a naming approach, which has been used before by Xiaomi in its numbered flagships. Read further to know all details about the Redmi K90 Series that gives Power and performance at peak.

Redmi K90 Series: Dual-flagship strategy

Xiaomi President Lu Weibing stated that the Redmi K90 Pro Max will prevail in the sub-flagship market with flagship-like performance and lower prices. The model will be priced at the CNY 4,000 (around Rs 49,000), which is the mid-range between the entry-level and flagship. This change is an indication of the increasing interest of Xiaomi to blur the distinction between low cost and high quality specs.

Redmi K90 Series: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 leads the charge

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset that is rumored to run the K90 Pro Max will probably be the biggest selling feature of the device since it is the same chip used in a series of flagships in 2025, such as the Honor Magic 8 Pro and Galaxy S25 Ultra. In the meantime, the regular Redmi K90 should accommodate the slightly diluted Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC.

This will make both variants perform at class-leaders, with the Pro Max becoming the most powerful phone Redmi had ever launched. Together with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, multitasking functions, smooth gaming, and the industry-fastest app launches can be expected.

Redmi K90 Series: Cameras

The other big target of this lineup is photography. According to pre-launch leakage, the Redmi K90 Pro Max will be equipped with a 200MP primary camera, ultrawide and periscope telephoto sensors with optical zoom of up to 3x and digital zoom of up to 100x. The periscope technology, which is a first in the Redmi K-series phones is anticipated to have the Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor, which has zoom and macro capabilities.

The entry-level Redmi K90, which will probably have a similar triple-lens configuration, can be offered with a downgraded 64MP or 108MP main camera but with OIS and HDR10+ algorithms. The two models are reported to be equipped with enhanced night photography with the help of Xiaomi Light Fusion image processing engine.

Redmi K90 Series: Display and design

Redmi will also introduce a 2K AMOLED LTPS flat screen to the K90 series with a maximum of 144Hz and peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The Pro Max might have a bit bigger screen and the Pro one a smaller 6.59-inch panel. Both will probably have HDR Vivid and 2440Hz PWM dimming, which will guarantee breathtaking visual integrity to gaming and streaming.

Aluminium frames and ultra-thin bezels will support the high-end experience on the design front and this will be aligned with the flagship cues of Xiaomi.

Redmi K90 Series: Battery and charging

As it is customary with Redmi, charging speed is again hitting headlines. Redmi K90 Pro Max is expected to have 100W to 120W fast wired charging and a huge one cell silicon-carbon battery that is estimated between 7,000mAh to 7,500mAh, the largest battery in the history of Redmi phones.

The foundation Redmi K90 is not too far behind as it is also likely to be equipped with 100W charging with a smaller-sized unit, of 7,000mAh. The series may surprise by offering wireless charging support, which would further affirm the stance of Redmi as a premium brand.

Redmi K90 Series: Software and expected launch

The two phones will be powered using Android 16 with the Xiaomi new HyperOS interface with the focus on a more fluid animation and comprehensive AI-based personalisation.

Although no specific date of launch has been disclosed, Redmi has confirmed an October 2025 release in China, with international versions coming later, perhaps as a Poco F8-based series.

Redmi’s big leap

Redmi seems to be eager to leave its low end backgrounds and establish a position in the high performance phones with the K90 series. Xiaomi has changed the strategy of providing flagship power at disruptive prices through Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 200MP camera configuration to record-breaking battery.

The Redmi K90 Pro Max may be the most ambitious product in the brand to date, assuming the initial impressions prove right, and it may not only be competing against price point, but also how a phone that is ostensibly a mid-range phone can be perceived.



