Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Series: Redmi Note 15R debuts with massive battery

For now, I know that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15R has officially launched in China, and based on current trends and demand, I believe it won’t be long before it arrives in India as well. The mega battery is the new must-have feature brands across the industry are rushing to provide their users, with each issuing batteries that are larger and last longer than the other. Now, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Series is following suit—delivering impressive battery capacity and joining the league of smartphones set to redefine all-day usability for Indian consumers. The most recent addition to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 family introduces the Redmi Note 15R to China, effectively a rebadged Redmi 15 5G that has been available in India since this month. But it is packed with a stunning 6.9-inches 144Hz screen, an impressive Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, and a massive 7,000mAh battery, which makes the device apparently stand out in the budget category as being of top-tier standards in performance and battery lifetime.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Series: Redmi Note 15R expands the family

As of the launch of Redmi Note 15R, the lineup of Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 has four models: Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 15 5G, and Redmi Note 15R. Although not a completely new chip, the 15R is similar to the Redmi 15 5G, more so, they share the same proven specs.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Series: Display and performance of Redmi Note 15R

The Redmi Note 15R performs magic with the 6.9-inch FHD+ screen which has a 144Hz refresh rate, 850 nits peak brightness, DC dimming, and Wet Touch Technology 2.0 to ensure a smooth experience. Under the hood, the device is driven by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 with support of LPDDR4X Whole lot of RAM and UFS 2.2 storage allowing hassle free multitasking. It will be available with three choices of configuration of 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB, and supports expansion using MicroSD.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Series: Camera and feature highlights

Although the Redmi Note 15R offers a triple-camera module, it is packed with a 50MP main shooting sensor and a secondary camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. Others include a NFC, IR blaster, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual Dolby Atmos speakers, Hi-Res audio, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, and an IP64 rating of dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Series: Battery, charging, and pricing

One of the most impressive aspects of the Redmi Note 15R is its 7,000mAh battery supporting 33W wired fast charging and 18W reverse charge for added convenience. Available in Glacier White, Shadow Black, and Sandy Purple, pricing starts at CNY 1,499 (Rs17,999) for 8GB+256GB, CNY 1,899 (Rs22,999) for 12GB+256GB, and CNY 2,199 (Rs26,499) for the highest-end 12GB+512GB variant.

Variant RAM + Storage Price (Rs INR) Available Colours Redmi Note 15R Base 8GB + 256GB Rs17,999 Glacier White, Shadow Black, Sandy Purple Redmi Note 15R Mid 12GB + 256GB Rs22,999 Glacier White, Shadow Black, Sandy Purple Redmi Note 15R Top 12GB + 512GB Rs26,499 Glacier White, Shadow Black, Sandy Purple

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 series still offers a good set of specifications and fair value, thus making the 15R an appealing option to prospective buyers as the device promises high strength, stunning visuals, and exceptional battery longevity.

