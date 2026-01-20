Republic Day iPhone Deals 2026_ iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air and iPhone 15 get discounts

The iPhone Republic Day sale India 2026 brings some of the biggest Apple discounts yet, making the Apple Republic Day sale 2026 ideal for buyers planning an upgrade. The Republic Day 2026 has become one of the best days this year to pick an iPhone with a highly discounted effective price including stacked coupons, bank offers and exchanges with even the newest iPhone 17 series and the iPhone Air below the launch MRP. It does not matter whether you are staring at a Pro Max flagship or a value-based iPhone 15, with smart utilisation of the sale offers, you will save tens of thousands of rupees with ease.

iPhone 17 Pro Max, 17 Pro and iPhone Air: Biggest savings

The iPhone 17 price in India sees a major cut during the Republic Day sale, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max Republic Day offer delivering savings of over Rs9,000 through coupons and SBI bank discounts. iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at its launch price of Rs1,49,900 on Amazon, however with a Rs6,000 coupon and a Rs3,000 SBI bank instant discount the actual price is Rs1,40,900-Rs1,40,400 based on card and offer stack. On a current generation Pro Max that has a 48MP triple Fusion camera and the new silicon used by Apple, that is a significant saving to late launch buyers.

On Amazon, the iPhone 17 Pro price drops significantly when combined with SBI and ICICI iPhone bank offers, reducing the effective cost well below the launch MRP. The iPhone 17 Pro also remains at its official Rs1,34,900 price, but a discount of Rs6,500 coupon and Rs3,000 SBI credit card discount have the effect of reducing the effective expense to approximately Rs1,25,400. To most users, Pro-tier cameras and capabilities that fall below the psychological Rs1.3 lakh point, and even less effective price can be achieved by Amazon Pay holders of the ICICI card through additional cashback.

The iPhone Air price in India has fallen sharply, with the iPhone Air Amazon discount pushing the effective price close to Rs91,000 during the Republic Day sale. One of the arguable headlines is the deal of the season, which is the iPhone Air. Initial price was Rs1,19,900 and it can now be found on Amazon at Rs95,499 with a Rs3,000 coupon and Rs1,250 bank discount bringing the effective price down to approximately Rs91,249. In the case of the tiniest iPhone to date by Apple, that is nearly Rs30,000 of real-world cutback - flagship design at almost-standard Pro prices.

iPhone 17 Vijay sales offer: Effective cut plus loyalty

Offline buyers can also benefit from the iPhone 17 Vijay Sales offer, which includes instant HDFC card discounts and loyalty rewards under the My VS programme. The iPhone 17 with regular sales prices at Vijay Sales are Rs82,900 brand new, although at HDFC credit card EMI purchases offer a flat Rs4,000 immediate deduction, the effective cost is Rs78,900. To this, the customers registered on the My VS loyalty program will receive 0.75% loyalty points on the purchase that can be redeemed as coins of rupee value on subsequent purchases - in other words, reducing the net cost a bit more.

To people that desire the latest generation, though they do not require Pro cameras or the narrower frame found on the Air, this renders the base iPhone 17 significantly more digestible without scanning across the platforms.

iPhone 15 exchange offer Flipkart

Thanks to aggressive bank deals and the iPhone 15 exchange offer, the iPhone 15 price under Rs50,000 becomes achievable for many users. In case outright value is of great importance, the iPhone 15 is among the best buys at the Republic Day. It is priced at Rs54,900 on the Flipkart platform, and is offered on HDFC credit card holders with an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000, making the net price Rs51,900. More importantly, Flipkart offers an exchange program to reduce this amount up to Rs26,500 provided that you exchange an old phone that is eligible and in such a way that the practical cost of the phone is at least a half of Rs50,000 in most instances.

To maximise savings, shoppers should combine platform coupons with iPhone bank offers from SBI, HDFC and ICICI, along with exchange bonuses. This bank offering, combined with the exchange, also turns the iPhone 15 into a middle-tier priced entry point into the world of the Apple brand with USB-C, state-of-the-art cameras and robust software support in the long term, to users looking to upgrade their older iPhones (or higher-end Androids).



Republic Day iPhone deals

In order to really reach the lowest possible prices, use platform coupons and the appropriate bank card (SBI on Amazon, HDFC on Flipkart/Vijay Sales) and, in any case, an exchange offer on top. The iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air are the high-MRP flagships which provide the highest rupee savings, whereas the iPhone 15 is the option that provides the best value-per-rupee when bank discounts and exchange bonuses are taken into consideration.

To every person intending an upgrade in 2026, these Republic Day promotions are high enough such that purchasing in the period of the sale is better than waiting to see slight price changes as one approaches the end of the year. With iPhone discounts this high during Republic Day, buying now offers far better value than waiting for minor price drops later in the year.

FAQ's Republic Day iPhone Deals 2026

Here are some frequently asked questions.

What are the best Republic Day iPhone deals 2026?

The best Republic Day iPhone deals 2026 include heavy discounts on iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air and iPhone 15 through bank offers, coupons and exchange bonuses.

Is the iPhone Republic Day sale in India worth buying in 2026?

Yes, the iPhone Republic Day sale India offers deeper effective discounts than most seasonal sales, especially when SBI, HDFC or ICICI bank offers are applied.

What is the iPhone 17 price in India during the Republic Day sale?

The iPhone 17 price in India effectively drops by several thousand rupees during the Republic Day sale due to instant bank discounts and platform coupons.

What is the iPhone 17 Pro Max Republic Day offer?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max Republic Day offer includes Amazon coupons and SBI credit card discounts, bringing the effective price down from the launch MRP.

What is the price of the iPhone 17 Pro on Amazon during Republic Day?

The iPhone 17 Pro price Amazon sees a major cut during Republic Day with stacked coupon discounts and SBI or ICICI bank card offers.

What is the iPhone Air price in India in the Republic Day sale?

The iPhone Air price India drops close to Rs91,000 during the Republic Day sale after applying Amazon coupons and bank discounts.

Is there an iPhone Air Amazon discount available?

Yes, the iPhone Air Amazon discount includes instant coupons and bank offers, resulting in nearly Rs30,000 in real-world savings.

What is the iPhone 17 Vijay Sales offer?

The iPhone 17 Vijay Sales offer includes flat HDFC card discounts and additional savings through the My VS loyalty programme.

Can the iPhone 15 price under 50000 be achieved during Republic Day?

Yes, the iPhone 15 price under 50000 is possible during Republic Day when bank discounts are combined with exchange offers.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.