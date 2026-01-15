Republic Day Sale 2026: ASUS Rolls Out Heavy Discounts on Popular Laptop Models

ASUS has officially announced its Republic Day Sale 2026 in India, offering substantial discounts across its most popular laptop lineups. The sale runs until January 26, 2026, and is available across ASUS Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

The sale covers AI-powered productivity laptops, premium ultrabooks, and gaming-focused machines, making it one of the most comprehensive ASUS laptop sales this year.

AI-Powered Vivobook and Zenbook Laptops at Reduced Prices

ASUS is highlighting its growing AI laptop portfolio during the Republic Day Sale. Models such as the Vivobook S 15 OLED powered by Snapdragon X Elite, Vivobook 16 with AMD Ryzen AI processors, and Zenbook 14 OLED featuring Intel Core Ultra chips are available at discounted prices.

The Vivobook S 15 Snapdragon X starts at around Rs. 56,990 during the sale, offering long battery life and on-device AI capabilities. The Zenbook 14 OLED and Zenbook S 13 OLED cater to users looking for premium design, OLED displays and lightweight builds for work and travel.

Everyday Productivity Laptops for Students and Professionals

For everyday computing needs, ASUS is offering deals on models like the Vivobook Go 14, Vivobook 15, and Vivobook 16X. These laptops come with Intel Core i5, AMD Ryzen 5, fast SSD storage and high-refresh displays, making them suitable for students, remote workers and home users.

Bank offers, No Cost EMI options and extended warranty benefits are also available through the ASUS Promo platform during the sale.

Gaming Laptops See Major Price Cuts

Gamers can benefit from significant discounts on ASUS TUF and ROG gaming laptops. Models included in the sale feature the TUF Gaming A15, TUF Gaming A16, Gaming V16, ROG Strix G16 and ROG Zephyrus G14.

These laptops are powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 4050, RTX 5050, RTX 5060 and RTX 5070 GPUs, paired with AMD Ryzen and Intel Core processors. Price reductions range from 13 percent to nearly 24 percent depending on the model and configuration.

Availability and Buying Options

The ASUS Republic Day Sale 2026 is live across online and offline retailers until January 26. Exchange offers, bundled accessories and platform-specific deals may vary based on seller and stock availability.

