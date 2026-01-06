ASUS Just Built the Wildest Gaming Laptop Ever With Two OLED Screens

One screen is no longer enough for how people game and create in 2026. ASUS Republic of Gamers is pushing that idea forward with the Zephyrus Duo GX651, the world’s first 16-inch dual-screen OLED gaming laptop. With two full-size OLED panels, Intel Core Ultra processors, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics, the laptop is built for players and creators who keep multiple apps running without slowing down.

A dual-screen OLED gaming laptop built for serious multitasking

Announced on January 6, 2026, in Taipei, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo GX651 expands the company’s long-running dual-screen concept into a larger 16-inch form factor. Unlike earlier designs that relied on a compact secondary panel, this model integrates two full 3K OLED touch displays, offering more than 21 inches of combined screen area.

ASUS positions the device as a solution for users who game, stream, edit, or code simultaneously. The layout allows one screen to handle gameplay or creative work while the second manages chat windows, timelines, dashboards, or tools. For many users, this removes the need for an external monitor.

Dual 3K OLED displays with 120 Hz refresh rate

Both OLED panels run at 120 Hz with a 0.2 ms response time, targeting fast-paced gaming and smooth motion. The primary display supports NVIDIA G-SYNC, helping reduce screen tearing during competitive play. Peak brightness reaches 1,100 nits, backed by VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification. ASUS also claims Delta E below 1 and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, making the laptop suitable for video editing and other color-sensitive creative work without external calibration.

Five usage modes shaped around real workflows

The Zephyrus Duo GX651 supports five operating modes enabled by a 90-degree kickstand and a hinge that rotates up to 320 degrees.

Laptop Mode for traditional gaming and daily tasks

Dual Screen Mode for stacked, desktop-style multitasking

Sharing Mode at 180 degrees for meetings or collaboration

Book Mode in portrait orientation for reading or coding

Tent Mode for shared gaming or media viewing

A detachable magnetic Bluetooth keyboard works across all modes. Despite a slim 5.1 mm profile, it delivers 1.7 mm key travel, consistent with premium gaming laptops.

RTX 5090 gaming laptop performance at the core

Under the hood, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo GX651 runs on the latest Intel Core Ultra processor with 16 cores and 32 threads. Graphics duties are handled by up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with a maximum 135 W TGP, placing it firmly in the RTX 5090 gaming laptop category.

ASUS highlights support for DLSS 4, frame generation, and fourth-generation ray tracing, targeting modern AAA games and AI-assisted creative workloads.

Cooling redesigned for a dual-screen design

Fitting two OLED panels into a slim chassis limits airflow options. ASUS addresses this with a custom vapor chamber, redesigned dual fans, and a full-coverage graphite sheet cooling both CPU and GPU. With no keyboard vents, airflow is redirected to maintain sustained performance during long gaming or rendering sessions.

Premium build and connectivity

The laptop features a CNC-milled aluminum chassis finished in Stellar Grey, paired with refreshed Slash Lighting offering 35 customizable zones. Specifications include up to 64 GB LPDDR5X memory, PCIe 5.0 SSD storage, WiFi 7, and a 90 Wh battery.

