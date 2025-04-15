Samsung Android XR Smart Glasses “Haean” to Launch Alongside Project Moohan XR Headset

According to reports, Samsung is getting ready to launch its first Android powered smart glasses, codenamed “Haean”, later this year. Developed in conjunction with Google, these smart glasses are expected to launch alongside Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset, a major milestone in the XR and AR wearable market. The Haean glasses are designed with sleek design, advanced AI capabilities, and innovative features, and are meant to challenge players like Meta and Apple in the AR space.

A Joint Effort by Samsung and Google

With Samsung being Samsung, and Google being Google, this is a strategic partnership between the two; Samsung provides hardware; Google brings the software.

Prototype Showcase:

The glasses were teased during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event and displayed as a prototype at MWC 2025.

Core Technologies:

The glasses run on Android XR OS, which is a dedicated operating system for XR devices built by Google and Qualcomm, allowing for a smooth Android app and Google services integration.

AI Integration:

Google's Gemini AI assistant will be running the glasses, providing real time translation, gestures, as well as two functionalities, one of which will allow the user to scan a QR code to make a payment.

Features and Specifications

The Haean smart glasses are designed for prolonged use, emphasizing comfort and functionality. Key features include:

Feature Details Design Lightweight (150g), ergonomic fit for various face shapes. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 chip with secondary NXP processor. Camera 12MP Sony IMX681 CMOS sensor for gesture recognition, facial identification, and QR code scanning. Battery 155mAh battery optimized for all-day use. AI Capabilities Integration of Google Gemini AI for intelligent assistance. Motion Tracking Sensors Built-in sensors for enhanced AR experiences. Connectivity Seamless Android app integration and compatibility with Samsung Galaxy AI suite.

Competitive Edge

The Haean smart glasses from Samsung are presented as a lighter option to bigger mixed reality headsets like Apple’s Vision Pro and Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses. Samsung tries to draw in users looking for practical, yet futuristic wearables by focusing on comfort and usability.

Unlike Apple Vision Pro, which is focused on the immersive display, Haean glasses are functional without integrated screens.

Meta’s new glasses will also help support features that allow for video recording, music playback as well as voice calls and social media sharing like its Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, but with AI features on top of it all.

Launch Date

According to reports from ETNews:

The Haean smart glasses will be produced by Samsung in an initial run of 500,000 units.

It’s likely that the official launch will happen at the next Galaxy Unpacked in July 2025.

The strategic release is in line with Samsung’s broader XR ecosystem strategy that includes the company’s highly anticipated Project Moohan XR headset.

Market Impact

With the entry of Samsung into the smart glasses market, it has taken a daring step against Meta and Apple.

Affordable Alternative:

Samsung is expected to price the Haean glasses competitively to Apple Vision Pro, and will be more affordable for consumers.

Integrated Ecosystem:

With its Project Moohan XR headset and Galaxy AI suite, Samsung is creating a cohesive XR ecosystem, and by combining smart glasses with the XR headset Samsung is creating a new wearable technology.

Conclusion

The launch of Samsung’s upcoming Android XR powered Haean smart glasses is a big step in the AR wearables arena. Built with the various cutting edge features such as motion tracking sensors, AI integration via Google Gemini and ergonomic design optimized for longer use – these smart glasses pledge to be functional and innovative solutions for everyday business.

Industry watchers are waiting to see how these will pan out to influence the direction of future XR development, and most importantly, whether they can finally measure up to the existing dominant players in the industry like Meta or Apple.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.