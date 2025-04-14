Samsung Galaxy M56: Launching on April 17 with Exciting Features

The Samsung Galaxy M56 will be the latest mid range smartphone from Samsung. Another exciting device from Samsung’s popular Galaxy lineup is all set to be launched. In this article, you will find out everything about the Samsung upcoming phone including its expected price and launch date as well as key features that make it unique. Are you a Samsung phone enthusiast or are simply interested in what Samsung phone is now in the market? Keep reading. And to top it all, we will also highlight one special feature that makes this model a great addition to the list of Galaxy phones. The Galaxy M55 has a predecessor, and this device promises to be an upgrade. So here’s a detailed look as to what makes the Upcoming Samsung Phone Galaxy M56 special.

Launch Date and Price

Galaxy M56 will be exclusively available on Amazon India on April 17, 2025. It is expected to be priced in between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000 and will compete in the segment for those looking for premium features with a budget friendly buy.

Upcoming Samsung Phone Features

Here are the features of the upcoming Galaxy M56.

Slim and Premium Design:

Galaxy M56 is one of the slimmest phones in its segment with a 7.2mm thickness. Similar in weight to that of its predecessor at 180g, it is made more premium with Gorilla Glass Victus on both the front and back, making them more durable and aesthetically pleasing.

Brightest Super AMOLED+ Display:

The highlight of the newly launched Galaxy M series is the M56, Samsung claims it has the brightest Super AMOLED+ display that provides outdoors visibility as well as enhanced HDR performance. It is 33 percent brighter and has 36 percent thinner bezels than its predecessor.

Advanced Camera System:

The phone comes with a 50MP primary rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It also sports a 12MP HDR front camera for selfies with great shot quality, less noise, etc.

AI-Powered Editing Tools:

Along with these features, Galaxy M56 also includes advanced AI features like Object Eraser, Image Clipper and Edit Suggestions so that users can edit their photos without requiring third party apps.

4K Video Recording with 10-bit HDR:

It also records 4K video at 30fps with 10-bit HDR, which means more vibrant and true to life video capture.

One feature that can be ignored is Enhanced Nightography.

The Galaxy M56 is one of the standout phones in terms of Nightography. Samsung’s Nightography technology is supported by the 50MP main sensor with OIS to improve low light photography. One of the Galaxy M56’s most notable highlights is a 50MP front facing camera which is capable of 4K HDR video recording. And it is this feature that appears most appealing for content creators and selfie enthusiasts who get high resolution, high dynamic range videos — straight from the front camera. With this feature, users will be able to take clearer and sharper images in difficult lighting conditions and is ideal for photography enthusiasts that may want to obtain high quality shots without additional equipment.

Conclusion

With its sleek design, advanced camera features and enhanced display, Samsung Galaxy M56 is ready to be one of the top contenders in the mid range smartphone market. The competitive pricing and special presence on Amazon India makes it an option worth considering if one wishes to gain a premium experience at affordable rates. With Samsung innovating in the mid range segment, the Galaxy M56 is expected to be a good performer and will provide great value for money.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.