Samsung dropping Microsoft OneDrive on Galaxy phones: Tips to get used to the change

In 2019, Samsung and Microsoft made a major partnership, which has resulted in millions of Galaxy smartphones having many Microsoft apps, such as OneDrive, pre-installed. This was not just an app inclusion deal but OneDrive was deeply included in the Samsung ecosystem and was the default cloud storage option to save photos captured with the Samsung Gallery app. Samsung even shut its own cloud service to the point that OneDrive was the most common method of backing up photos and videos as a Galaxy user. Samsung has planned to end Microsoft One Drive on its Galaxy phones. This can really impact the users. Read further to know how users can get used to the change.

Samsung dropping Microsoft: Shift away from OneDrive

Six years into their working relationship, Samsung is said to be planning to end these relations. Recent software research during the OneUI 8.5 update showed that there were code strings that hinted at the impending demise of OneDrive syncing into the Samsung Gallery application. Although the OneDrive will cease to be the default photo backup solution, users will still be able to use the OneDrive app on their own. Samsung seems determined with the idea of overriding the OneDrive with its own cloud backup system, which essentially pulls the photo backups under its direct management.

It is likely that the cause of this decision is strategic control and ecosystem consolidation. Recalling Samsung Cloud as the photo backup service, Samsung will gain more control over the user experience and data management, as well as integration through its set of devices. Such a step would put Samsung in line with its rivals, Apple and Google, which rely on their own native cloud solutions (iCloud and Google Photos) to be able to offer seamless ecosystems to their customers.

The other one is the behaviour of the user. A majority of the users of Samsung now use the default cloud app on their phone, be it Google Photos or the iCloud on Apple devices. OneDrive is also a strong service, but it has lost popularity with these native services as a photo-saving option. The choice made by Samsung must have been time-based on the direction in which users have shifted.

How can Samsung users get used to the change?

Users of Galaxy who have been backing up photos to OneDrive using the Gallery app will ultimately have to change their back ups. The switching date is not yet announced, but Samsung is likely to give a time frame of migration and give clear guidelines. Notably, there will be no threat to all the photos and videos present in one drive throughout this time.

It is assumed that Samsung Cloud will provide tiered storage, as Google and Apple. A certain amount of free storage will be added, and users who require additional storage will be charged to take paid plans. It is possible that such change will lead to a more integrated and efficient backup experience during the process of syncing photos between Samsung devices.

Switch to Samsung Cloud for photos

Samsung Cloud should be used by the users as their main photo backup tool as soon as the transition is initiated. Samsung will provide migratory tools to transfer the existing backups in OneDrive to Samsung Cloud.

Manually back up to OneDrive using its app

In case the user wants to use Microsoft OneDrive, he/she may install and use the OneDrive app alone to save photos and files without the help of the Gallery app.

Consider Google photos as an alternative

Google Photos is also compatible with Android and a powerful photograph backup system, which is easy to organise and edit.

Download your existing OneDrive content



Users are advised to save and save valuable photos and videos available on the OneDrive before the switch to prevent any loss of data during the same.

Explore storage plans and manage space



Compare free and paid storage services at Samsung cloud and select one that is functional and affordable. Keep storage under control on a regular basis.

Stay updated on migration tools and instructions



Monitor the official releases and software updates of Samsung to pursue the prescribed steps to easy backup switch.

Use multi-cloud backup if needed

It is possible that some of the users will decide to keep the backup on several services (Samsung Cloud, Google Photos, and OneDrive) so that the information can be more secure and accessible.

Adjust backup settings in gallery app

Check and change backup preferences in Gallery application so that photos and videos are saved to the desired service.

Through these practices, the users of Samsung will easily adapt to the cloud backing-up process and move on preserving their precious photos and information.



