Samsung Galaxy M16 5G & M06 5G: Design, Specs & Leaks Ahead of India Launch!

Samsung is all set to launch two new Galaxy M-series smartphones in India. They are the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Samsung Galaxy M06 5G. They are basically said to be the replacements for the Samsung Galaxy M05 and M15 5G. Samsung has created a buzz with their M series. The support pages for both phones are already operational, and they have been featured on India's BIS certification website. Samsung has released a fresh teaser of Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Samsung Galaxy M06 5G on Amazon. It gives a sneak peek at their rear design and further verifies their expected arrival. Read further to know more details.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G Launch in India confirmed

The Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, identified by its model number SM-M166P/DS, was featured on Geekbench last month. It is already available on Samsung India's support page. The phone's features closely resemble those of the Samsung Galaxy A16, which was released last October. It will include a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and run Android 14 with One UI 6.

Pros

Offers extended usage without frequent charging.

Users can expand storage up to 1 TB.

Supports various photography modes.

Provides faster data speeds.

Expected Specifications: Samsung Galaxy M06 5G

Display:

Size: 6.5 inches to 6.7 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Type: PLS LCD

Processor:

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (as seen in similar models)

RAM and Storage:

RAM: 4 GB (or possibly higher in a 5G variant)

Internal Storage: 64 GB to 128 GB, expandable up to 1 TB

Camera:

Rear: Triple camera setup with a primary sensor potentially up to 50 MP

Front: 8 MP or 13 MP

Battery:

Capacity: 5000 mAh to 6000 mAh

Fast Charging: Yes

Operating System:

Android v13 or v14 with Samsung One UI

Connectivity:

Dual SIM (Nano+Nano), supports 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G

The teaser for the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G shows a design resembling that of the M06. As mentioned before, the M16 5G is almost the same as the Samsung M06. Everything looks the same but with a different camera setup. Powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, the M16 will run Android 15 with One UI 7. It has up to 6GB of RAM. Both phones will receive OS upgrades and security fixes for four years. That's a cool deal right!

Pros

The 7,000 mAh battery provides extended usage without frequent charging.

The 120 Hz display offers a smooth visual experience.

Users can expand storage up to 1 TB via a microSD card.

The triple rear camera setup supports various photography modes.

35W fast charging helps recharge the battery quickly.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Specifications

Display:

Size: 6.73 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Type: Color PLS LCD

Processor:

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset

CPU: 2.4 GHz, Octa Core Processor

RAM and Storage:

RAM: 8 GB

Internal Storage: 128 GB, expandable up to 1 TB

Camera:

Rear: 64 MP (primary) + 13 MP (ultra-wide) + 2 MP (depth sensor)

Front: 32 MP

Battery:

Capacity: 7,000 mAh

Fast Charging: Yes, 35W

Operating System:

Android v15

Connectivity:

Dual SIM (Nano+Nano), supports 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC

Additional Features:

Rear fingerprint sensor

3.5mm headphone jack

These new phones from Samsung will be made available on different platforms. You can buy them from Amazon.in, Samsung’s official website, and retail stores across India. The company aims to keep devices secure with regular software updates. And also offering useful features to users. As the launch date approaches, Samsung is promoting the Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G as key models in its lineup. People are eagerly waiting for the M series and so are we!

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.