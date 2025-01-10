Samsung Galaxy S24 Gets January 2025 Security Patch with Key Fixes

As 2025 draws near, Samsung is determined to set its stance on cybersecurity. The January 2025 patch for the Galaxy S24 series—S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra—has put the Galaxy S24 series at first. Such an update will help secure their handsets for security-conscious users and also shows that Samsung is preemptively tackling modern threats.

Advertisment

What's in the Patch?

The January 2025 update patched a total of 51 vulnerabilities—29 with high severity present in the Android core—five of them, in total. With the patch came 22 Samsung-specific flaws, including Bluetooth vulnerabilities and data leaks. This means users have some protection against intrusions and system corruption.

The same includes Google's latest security advisories and tackles zero-day exploits, thus making the Galaxy S24 among the most secure phones available.

Advertisment

How to Update Your Device

To download the update:

Go to Settings, then select Software Update, and then tap Download and Install.

Ensure you have enough space and a steady Wi-Fi connection.

Back up your important files just in case.

Advertisment

The patch is now rolling out to the Galaxy S24 on One UI 6.1 with build numbers AXL1 and AXL2. Most probably it was first rolled out to the One UI 7 beta Android 15 users.

What's the importance?

Advertisment

Since threats change in the blink of an eye, staying ahead of other aspects of cybersecurity becomes paramount. The timely updates from Samsung's devices are sure to bolster the Galaxy S24 handsets adequately. For the security-savvy, it will remain one more reason to pick the S24 series, as the security will run parallel to a smooth user experience.

For Samsung, security is just the beginning. With the Galaxy S25 and One UI 7 lined up to be launched, it is expected that standards will be raised high on innovation and user safety.

Stay updated, stay safe, and the Galaxy S24 is in for its season 2025.

Advertisment





