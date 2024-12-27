Samsung One UI 7 improves Continuity Feature: Switch Tasks Between Phone and Laptop

Samsung is preparing to roll out its One UI 7 update, which promises to deliver an improved experience for users who frequently switch between multiple Galaxy devices, including laptops. Over the years, Samsung has been steadily building a connected ecosystem that allows its smartphones, tablets, and laptops to work seamlessly together.

This latest update takes the integration a step further, introducing several enhancements designed to simplify multitasking and data sharing across devices.

One UI 7 Camera Continuity Feature

One of the standout features in One UI 7 is called Camera Continuity, which is particularly useful for users who rely on their Galaxy laptops for work or study. With Camera Continuity, you can capture a photo or scan a document using your Galaxy phone and then immediately access and edit it on a Galaxy Book laptop. This feature can be a game-changer for tasks that require quick transitions between devices, such as creating presentations, compiling reports, or managing visual content.

Camera Continuity integrates with Samsung’s proprietary apps, including Samsung Notes and Samsung Internet. To utilize this functionality, devices need to meet a few basic requirements. They must be signed in to the same Samsung account, connected to the same Wi-Fi network, and be near Bluetooth enabled. These requirements ensure a fast and secure connection between the devices.

Cross-device Apps

Samsung has already provided some cross-device capabilities through apps like Samsung Notes, where users can sync images and documents automatically. However, Camera Continuity streamlines the process further by enabling real-time sharing without the need for manual uploads. This improvement is likely to save time for professionals and students who often switch between their phones and laptop during their workflow.

Another noteworthy enhancement in One UI 7 is the rebranding and expansion of a feature previously known as “Continue apps on other devices.” Now called "Continue on other devices," the updated tool offers broader functionality. In addition to enabling app continuity for Samsung Internet and Notes, it now synchronizes Wi-Fi network settings across devices.

While Wi-Fi syncing via Samsung Cloud was already possible, the update integrates this capability more visibly into the system settings, making it easier for users to manage their networks.

Interestingly, Samsung appears to be laying the groundwork for even broader app compatibility in the future. Earlier iterations of this feature were limited to Samsung’s in-house applications, but One UI 7 hints at expanding support to include third-party apps. The updated interface now references "other apps," suggesting that Samsung may soon extend this seamless continuity to popular productivity tools and creative software used by professionals.

