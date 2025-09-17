Samsung Galaxy S25 FE India Launch: Price, deals, and features

The introduction of Samsung Galaxy S25 FE in India is really thrilling, particularly when it becomes possible to bring the Galaxy AI experience to a significantly broader audience. The most notable aspect to me, personally, is the positioning of this phone by Samsung not merely as another device, but as a key to its innovative AI ecosystem at a much more affordable price point. Now that the official pricing has been announced, the expectation has only increased and it seems like this release would shake up the mid-range smartphone industry. It has a genuine feeling that Samsung is not only launching a product, but offering a promise of flagship technology and next-gen features to the average user, which makes this launch seem especially important and worth tracking. In India, Samsung has officially released the Galaxy S25 FE price into its flagship Galaxy AI ecosystem. The S25 FE will provide high-end experiences to users with the price corresponding to a mid-range option, powered by One UI 8 and a host of features that run on AI.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: India price and launch offers

The Galaxy S25 FE is priced as follows.

8GB + 128GB: Rs59,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs65,999

8GB + 512GB: Rs77,999

Purchasers of the 256GB will get a free upgrade of the 512GB worth Rs12,000. Moreover, clients may receive up to 5000 cashback with selected bankcards and free EMI deals are applicable within a 24 month period. The product will be sold starting September 29 through Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, authorised dealers and major online stores. The colour choices in India are Navy, Jetblack and White.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Galaxy AI and One UI 8 features

The S25 FE incorporates Samsung newest Galaxy AI features, where multimodal experiences of voice, touch, and vision are integrated to offer contextual assistance. Notable features include:

Creative photo and video editing Generative Edit, Instant Slow-mo, Audio Eraser, and Portrait Studio.

Today Bar and Now Brief personalised contextual updates.

Browse and play games with Google Instantly, instantly, and find the results you need.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Specifications and hardware highlights

Feature Details Display 6.7-inch FHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh, 1900 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus+ Processor Exynos 2400 SoC (4nm), Xclipse 940 GPU RAM & Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Battery 4,900mAh, 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare Rear Cameras 50MP OIS main + 12MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto (3x OIS, 30x digital) Front Camera 12MP ProVisual Engine, f/2.2 Software Android 16, One UI 8 Build & Durability Glass back, Armor Aluminum frame, IP68 rating Weight 190g AI Features Generative Edit, Portrait Studio, Audio Eraser, Circle to Search, Now Bar Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C 3.2

Galaxy S25 FE: Camera and content creation

Samsung also provides the S25 FE with a triple camera set consisting of a primary sensor of 50MP with optical image stabilization, and an ultra-wide (12MP) and telephoto (8MP) accompanied by 3x optical zoom. The front camera is enhanced to 12MP using AI-based ProVisual Engine to enhance selfies and video calls. Nightography, Super HDR, and Photo Assist are some of the special modes that enable low-light photography and mobile editing to be much easier.

Galaxy S25 FE: Battery, build, and ecosystem

It operates a powerful battery of 4,900mAh, which can also be charged by wires and wirelessly and the Wireless PowerShare to charge other gadgets. A bigger vapor chamber enhances better thermal control of gaming or long usage. It is composed of glass back, stronger Armor Aluminum frame, and an IP68 dust and water resistance - markers of Samsung flagship models. Long term maintenance is guaranteed to a maximum of seven years of OS and security patches.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE with its impressive price, high-quality AI services, and complimentary storage upgrade is the flagship experience presented in a way that is affordable to the Indian consumer– the one that would not incur expenses to get the highest quality features and services on its offer.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.