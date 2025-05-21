Subscribe

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launch: All details

Preeti Anand
The South Korean tech company is planning to introduce the Galaxy S25 FE in India as a lower-priced alternative to its flagship models. Around September or early October 2025, the Galaxy S25 FE should launch after the Galaxy S25 Edge. Many leaks and reports have revealed most of the new Samsung Galaxy devices that will be available for Indian buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE India: What to look for

The Galaxy S25 FE gives you similar features to main flagships without charging as high a price. In India, it is estimated to cost somewhere between Rs.50,000 and Rs.55,000, so many will find it a value pick for its high-quality features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications (Expected)

Feature

Specification

Display

6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor

Exynos 2400e (India); Dimensity 9400 (possible)

RAM

8GB LPDDR5

Storage

256GB UFS 3.1 (no microSD support)

Rear Cameras

50MP (main) + 8MP (telephoto, 3x zoom) + 12MP (ultra-wide)

Front Camera

12MP punch-hole

Battery

4,700mAh, 25W fast charging

OS

Android 16, One UI 8

Connectivity

5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C

Water/Dust Resistance

IP69

Other Features

In-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, AI features

Price (Expected)

Rs50,000 – Rs55,000

Launch Timeline

September–October 2025

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is shaping up to be a strong contender in the mid-premium segment, offering a flagship-like display, reliable performance, and a versatile camera system. With a competitive price and the latest software, it’s an appealing choice for Indian consumers looking for a premium Samsung experience without the flagship price tag.


Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.

