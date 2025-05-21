Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launch: All details

The South Korean tech company is planning to introduce the Galaxy S25 FE in India as a lower-priced alternative to its flagship models. Around September or early October 2025, the Galaxy S25 FE should launch after the Galaxy S25 Edge. Many leaks and reports have revealed most of the new Samsung Galaxy devices that will be available for Indian buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE India: What to look for

The Galaxy S25 FE gives you similar features to main flagships without charging as high a price. In India, it is estimated to cost somewhere between Rs.50,000 and Rs.55,000, so many will find it a value pick for its high-quality features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications (Expected)

Feature Specification Display 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Exynos 2400e (India); Dimensity 9400 (possible) RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 (no microSD support) Rear Cameras 50MP (main) + 8MP (telephoto, 3x zoom) + 12MP (ultra-wide) Front Camera 12MP punch-hole Battery 4,700mAh, 25W fast charging OS Android 16, One UI 8 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C Water/Dust Resistance IP69 Other Features In-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, AI features Price (Expected) Rs50,000 – Rs55,000 Launch Timeline September–October 2025

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is shaping up to be a strong contender in the mid-premium segment, offering a flagship-like display, reliable performance, and a versatile camera system. With a competitive price and the latest software, it’s an appealing choice for Indian consumers looking for a premium Samsung experience without the flagship price tag.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.