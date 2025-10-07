Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a massive price drop on Amazon: Now available under Rs 72,000!

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra, launched this year. It is priced at Rs 1,29,999, but has just become one of the most affordable ultra-premium Android flagships. It is cheaper now due to a combination of direct discounts, bank offers, and generous exchange values on Amazon. You can buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra for under Rs. 72000 where once you got it for Rs.129999. Here is everything you need to know about the price drop.You can now grab the S25 Ultra for as low as Rs 71,026. Read further to know all details about the price drop on Amazon for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Galaxy S25 Ultra unbeatable discounts on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently available on Amazon at a price of Rs 99,150, already enjoying a straight-up discount of almost Rs 30,849 off the initial price. Bank transactions also make the situation even better-customers who pay with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card receive up to Rs 2,974 in a discount that will make the potential cost of about Rs 96,176. However, the true game changer is real when you consider the exchange program of Amazon: believe it or not, based on the model and condition of your old device, you can earn up to Rs 52,600 in added value. As an illustration, the real sale price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is reduced by trading in a Galaxy S24 to a whopping Rs 71,026: a total discount of Rs 58,973.

Observe the Base Discounted Price.

Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced at Rs 99,150 on Amazon; this price already takes into account the direct discount of approximately Rs 30,849 against its initial price.

Pay with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Pay with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card and get a bonus of up to Rs 2,974 and your effective price will be around Rs 96,176.

Research the Exchange Offer.

Take advantage of Amazon with its exchange program by selling your old smartphone. The exchange value will be based on the model and the condition of your old device and can reach up to Rs 52,600.

Calculate Your Final Price.

As an example, when you decide to trade a Samsung Galaxy S24, you get an exchange value of Rs 25,150 and therefore the final price Galaxy S25 Ultra would be as cheap as Rs 71,026.

Complete Your Purchase

Go to the cart, add the Galaxy S25 Ultra, ensure all promotions and exchange offers and check out to get this amazing offer.

What makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra special?

S25 Ultra is a flagship with a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a monster Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal memory. It has a 200MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (3x zoom). A 12MP selfie camera, powerful 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, in-built S Pen, upscale construction, and IP68 water and dust protection are also included.

Amazon sale: The best time to invest in a flagship

This is a special discount that comes as a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, so this is the best time to get a flagship-level device without the typical sticker shock. This not only undercuts most other premium phones, but also offers the best camera, display and productivity experience of Samsung in a package that costs about half of the original competitor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has the lowest record price drop on Amazon, and with its flagship, it is arguably the best value of 2025. Are you a photography lover and want the pro performance of a camera, or you need a high-end computer that can smoothly perform multiple tasks at the same time, or you just want an investment that will last you forever, then now is the right moment to upgrade before it is too late and the inventories are exhausted.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.