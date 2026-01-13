Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Is the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra worth Rs1.35 lakh?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is set to launch in February 2026, continuing Samsung’s dominance in the Android flagship segment. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be released at the end of February 2026 and will be a continuation of the S series in its tradition of marking Android flagships with new innovations and advancements. Its design, camera capabilities and engine, have already been leaked and rendered, giving the consumers a clear preview even before the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Advertisment

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch date

According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch date is February 25, 2026, during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung Galaxy S26 series, led by the S26 Ultra, will be officially launched on February 25, 2026, at an event called Galaxy Unpacked in San Francisco. The expected sales will be towards the end of mid-March around the world with India supply soon after, just as Samsung has always followed the 2 week after-event retail launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra India launch is expected in mid-March 2026, shortly after the global release. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India is expected to start between Rs1,29,999 and Rs1,35,000 for the base variant. In India, the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a base memory capacity of 12GB/256GB might begin at approximately Rs 1,29,999 to Rs 1,35,000, and exceeding that will not increase this price due to the premium option available, so the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be a good competitor to the iPhone 17 Pro Max and other flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specifications: Design and display

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specifications reveal major upgrades across design, performance, and cameras. Leaked renderings depict the Galaxy S26 Ultra as being more rounded with thinner bezels than the boxy S25 Ultra with a single camera island rather than floating lenses to create a simpler back design. It still has the famous S Pen slot and high-quality titanium frame in such colors as Titanium Black, Gray, Violet and Yellow.

Advertisment

The Galaxy S26 Ultra design shifts towards a more refined, rounded look with slimmer bezels and a unified camera island. The Galaxy S26 Ultra display features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits brightness. The front features a 6.9 inches Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that is packaged with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness with Gorilla Glass Armor 2 to enhance the anti-reflectivity and durability.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: Processor and performance

Powering the flagship is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, built on a 2nm process for superior AI performance. S26 Ultra will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (SM8850) with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage worldwide, including a customized variant of the processor, dubbed as For Galaxy with 2nm. This configuration will deliver crunching AI performance, gaming and multitasking on One UI 8.5 and Android 16.

In real-world usage, Galaxy S26 Ultra performance is expected to excel in gaming, AI tasks, and multitasking. The vapor chamber cooling and software optimisation of Samsung will ensure that the thermals are kept down during prolonged usage.

Advertisment

S26 Ultra camera system highlights

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera setup continues Samsung’s 200MP legacy with improved telephoto and AI photography. The S26 Ultra: 200MP ISOCELL HP2 main sensor has four rear arrays to anchor detail-rich images, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and 12MP telephoto with 3x, providing up to 100x Space Zoom. The front camera is 12MP and it has 4K video recording capabilities, along with Galaxy AI features such as better nightography and generative editing.

This makes the S26 Ultra one of the most advanced 200MP Samsung camera phones to date. The shape of the pill-shaped camera module makes these lenses fit well in its body, as confirmed by Renders.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Battery and other features

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra battery retains a 5,000mAh capacity but finally upgrades to faster 60W charging. The Galaxy S26 Ultra retains a 5,000mAh battery and upgrades to 60W wired Super Fast Charging, which has been long-awaited parity with other competitors, as well as 15W wireless and reverse. Its high-end toolkit is also made up of IP68, ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and seven years of OS/security updates.

Advertisment

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is set to launch in February 2026, continuing Samsung’s dominance in the Android flagship segment. With Android 16 and One UI 8.5, the S26 Ultra positions itself as a long-term Android 16 flagship phone. In the premium segment, the Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max rivalry will define flagship choices in 2026.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.